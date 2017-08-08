A Marriage Is Made With LOVE, Not A Political Decision

What could possibly be wrong with being a lesbian, immigrant and LGBTQ activist in the USA? Right now, it feels like everything! My American born wife, Laurie, and I just celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary, it was a joyous occasion, we renewed our wedding vows along with 46 other lesbian couples in Provincetown. Not only was it beautiful but political and there lies the problem.

Dan McKeon Bride Pride - Mass Lesbian Wedding - Provincetown, MA

Provincetown is located on the tip of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, it is a wonderfully diverse seaside town, the streets are lined with stores which emblazon rainbow flags and everybody is welcomed. It was one of the very first places Laurie took me when I traveled from London for our first date, it holds a very special place in both our hearts. So, what could be better than renewing our vows at the foot of the Pilgrim Monument, surrounded by nothing but love. With political comedian and LGBTQ activist, Kate Clinton as the officiant and uplifting musicians beating powerful drums that filled us all with the urge to dance. It was beautiful and very meaningful but I was left with a strange feeling of sadness too, which is why it has taken me a couple of weeks at finally write about it.

Dan McKeon Bride Pride Officiant - Political Comedian - Kate Clinton

As Laurie and I mingled with the other lesbian couples, some were friends who had flown in from Ohio, others from Massachusetts, we also made new friends from around the US and even from as far as New Zealand. We held hands lovingly but a conversation kept coming up “we are so happy getting married but for how much longer will it be recognized?” It was a very real sign of the political times we are facing as an LGBTQ community, people are afraid, afraid that their hard fought for marriages will be stripped away from them. Within days of our renewal the terrible news of Trump's call for a transgender military ban broke, with heavy hearts we rallied in support of our trans brothers and sisters, not only for those in the military but for all in the trans community. When we joined the rally although there was a sense of unity, it also felt like we have such a fight on our hands, with attacks on so many levels aimed directly at us.

Caroline and Laurie - Transgender Rally

Being an immigrant, I feel I am in a vulnerable, although I do now have a green card, which Laurie and I fought long and hard for. I had to suffer many occasions of intense interrogation when I reentered the USA in Boston, even though I was only returning from England to be with my wife. We hit a point when we decided to go public about our story and fight for our right to have our marriage recognized. Now I am being told to be careful about advocating for our human rights, after all we’ve achieved we just can’t do that. I can’t live like that, we can’t as a community live like that, being afraid of being ourselves and isn’t that oppression?

After over 10 years of advocating, Laurie and I know telling our story is important, being visible, vocal, standing united and not allowing bullies on any level dictate our future, even if they do hold the highest office in the land. Although at times we are struggling, we keep pushing on, for all those people who tell us be careful, we think of all the people who message us saying “thank you for your fight” that’s what drives us forward. Residing in Massachusetts I am certain that LGBTQ activists Senator Elizabeth Warren, MA Attorney General Maura Healey and GLAD Law Attorney Mary Bonauto, 3 incredible powerhouses, would be in my corner if I need them, which is extremely comforting.

Laurie and I are doing all we can to be visible as well as trying to provide support for others. We came up with the idea of an inspiring documentary, initially we interviewed LGBTQ couples about poignant turning points in their lives that they used to drive them forward. We then expanded on the idea to include women, as women are still having to fight for equal rights and because we know everyone has a story. The documentary is called F_CKIT, we hope it will inspire people to use a terrible situation to drive them forward rather than give up. We have also started a social media site called theLexperience, which gives only positive news, specifically for women, in the hope of lifting spirits. Laurie and I have used our love to bring about change and after a short time of reevaluation I am ready to be even more vocal and visible, will you join me and tell me what your F_CKIT moment was and help inspire someone to harness their despair and use it as motivation?