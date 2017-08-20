A Massive Global Meditation Event for the World Peace

According to Harbhajan Singh Khalsa, (more popularly known as Yogi Bhajan or Siri Singh Sahib, named by some of his disciples), the sun, the stars and the moon are the ultimate teachers.

Many years ago, our ancestors found that we (human beings) are largely impacted by the movements and the positioning of the starts and the planets. In other words, the sun, the moon and the Earth are our cosmic trinity. That further explains that the Sun being highly radiant and self-illuminated represents our souls. Mother Earth stands for our finite existence while the Moon is all about the mind and the inner peace.

Who says the past is buried. The following global event reminds us that past is never dead.

A Modern-day, Holistic Event That Reminds us of Yogi Bhajan’s Preaching

On the 21st of August 2017, taking advantage of the solar eclipse, a massive global peace meditation event will be organized. It is believed that this universal event has the power to unify one’s consciousness and create a healing power that will liven up the energy on the Earth.

This is complemented by the result of a massive 144,000 participants who join together hoping to create an imposing chain reaction throughout the world.

The Auspicious Timing of the Event

What’s even more special is the time at which this event is taking place.

The timing of this massive event is carefully planned, keeping in mind the astrological charts that show the auspicious trine between Saturn, Galactic center, Uranus in Mars and Aries, Lilith in Eris, the Moon in Leo, Lunor Node and a host of other celestial positioning.

The organizers believe that this massive global meditation event that is taking place during the eclipse is the first of its kind, ever since 1918, the year in which the last eclipse happened when the path of totality was passing through the United States.

It is believed that this global event has the power to bring a huge breakthrough on the planet, (thanks to the direct influence of the Galactic Center). Further, the eclipse helps in bringing individuals together, creating more unity among, thus contributing to the world peace. The 144,000 participants comprises of many groups and individuals joining hands for the noble cause.