A Meet up with the Bold and Brave personality: Chrislene Georges

It's a beaten Irony that females are soft, they are unidirectional. They cannot do better outside the box. These things limit a girl from all directions. Only a few of them can rise against the limitations, invading all these negative thoughts. In our series of Meet ups, I am going to introduce such a fighting spirit who not only beat that belief, but also set up her goals skyward!

She is patient and calm, and she behaves like a Proactive lady. She is kind and cherishing; she is also fierce as a warrior. She loves fashion, but she lives sport. Yes, she is Chrislene Georges, a fighting basketball player dreaming of being with the team in WNBA.

Chrislene Georges

Chrislene Georges is at the heartbeats of her fans and a role model for the youth as well. She is a superb basketball player. Her devotion and dedication in the court are unmatched. Besides this, she is a fashion editor by profession and has a mesmerizing taste and understanding of trendy looks and clothes. She decided to have two careers in her early teens, and she did it successfully.

According to Chrislene, she is sharp with the mind but not so good in her studies. Chrislene grew up in New Hampshire and believes that all she can do will rely on her self-passion and dedication. After Chrislene turned 15, she started freshman year in Hampshire's high school. She loved sport very much and can be found at the basketball court during her grade school. Other than sports, her love for fashion came out during her that stage of life. Not only her mates but also rivals appreciated the fashion sense she shows at the time.

The challenge to become a better person caused Chrislene to struggle as she faced depression and left her college. Causing her to discontinue her study and cannot have further education qualification after this. She did not succeed as a student, but she was always in trend for her style and sports ship.

Now, Chrislene continuing with her love of Basketball is dreaming of being a next women superstar. Critics appreciated her game and titled her as "the bold and brave"; they are looking to her as the next superstar for the WNBA. She is also being claimed as a style icon and fashion sensation.