A Meet up with the Bold and Brave personality: Chrislene Georges

It’s a beaten Irony that females are soft, they are unidirectional. They cannot do better outside the box. These things limit a girl from all direction. Only a few of them can rise against the limitations, invading all these negative thoughts.

In our series of Meetups, I am going to introduce such a fighting spirit who not only beat that believes but also set up her goals up to the sky. She is patient and calm; she behaves like a Proactive lady.

She is as kind and cherishes; she is also fierce as a warrior. She loves fashion, but she lives to the sport. Yes, she is Chrislene Georges, a fighting basketball player dreaming of being with the team in WNBA. Chrislene Georges is heartbeats of her fans and role model for youth as well. She is a killer player of basketball. Her devotion and dedication in the court are unmatched.

Besides this, she is a fashion editor by professional and has a mesmerizing taste and understanding of trendy looks and clothes. She decided to have two careers in her early teens, and she did it successfully. According to Chrislene, she is sharp with the mind but not so good in studies. She has grown up in New Hampshire. She believes that all she can do will rely on her passion and dedication. After Chrislene turned 15, she started freshman year in Hampshire’s high school.

She loves sport very much and can be found at the basketball court during her grade school. Other than sports, her love for fashion came out during her that stage of life. Not only her mates but also rivals appreciated the fashion sense she shows at the time. But the challenge to become better from yesterday and competes with the world causes so much depression for Chrislene.

The struggle she faced depressed her a lot, and she left her college. This makes her discontinue her study and cannot have further education qualification after this. She did not succeed as a student but she was always in trend for her style and sports ship Now, Chrislene continuing with Basketball is dreaming of being a next women superstar. Critics appreciated her game and titled her as “the bold and brave”; they are looking her as next superstar for WNBA.