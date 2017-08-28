A Mental Guide for College Move-In Day

Let others count the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike, while we count the college decals on those cars: The dimpled and creased banners of class, with their distinctive lettering and faded letters – with their sun-bleached shades of crimson and gold – as the drivers pass this part of America, where the air reeks of sulfur and smoke, where jets streak the sky with clouds of contrails while generations of the underclass have no fortunes to marry together.

It is move-in day at the nation’s colleges and universities.

It is the greatest inundation of a class of people, in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, since the arrival of the country’s upper class so many centuries ago.

The children of the professional class will fill moving carts with all manner of goods, from pencil-thin laptops and tablets to books and boxes galore, while their parents’ cars idle silently – while the exhaust pipes drip nothing but water – in this hybrid river of wagons, sedans and SUVs.

I do not begrudge these young men and women the chance to live a life of the mind, to walk beside the columns and arches of the campus chapel, to climb the steps outside the college library, to enter limestone temples of the arts and sciences; to be among, I hope, not only their intellectual peers but their fellow citizens; to challenge a diversity of ideas rather than preach to the choir; to use reason to try to convince the undecided, instead of coercion to make unilateral decisions for everyone; to feel secure, mentally, so they can protect themselves, physically.

Concerning the latter, I speak of matters of the psyche rather than coursework in psychology.

I speak of the aloneness many students experience and the private struggles many more endure.

I speak of the pain of battling an eating disorder.

Colleges and universities need to address this issue, so students know help is available for all members of this community.

These schools must emphasize that this disease does not discriminate.

It is not exclusive to class or color. Nor is it partial to gender, because it strikes women – and men – with a ferocity as fearsome as any tumor of the body, with a force as frightful as any tumult of the mind.

On this day, colleges and universities should strive to end this suffering.