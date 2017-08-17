A Message to the Children of Roman Catholic Priests (from the Daughter of an RC Priest)

I found out that my father is (still) a practising Roman Catholic priest when I was twelve years old. He refused to meet me until I was fourteen, and we have only met a handful of times since. I found his cold rejection unbearable and couldn’t understand the apparent hypocrisy of someone who would preach about the importance of love and family life to his congregations but couldn’t put this into practise with me. I was badly injured in an accident in 1998, and when I was being kept alive by machines in a hospital intensive care unit, he was contacted and asked if he’d like to see me as they were worried I would die that night. He simply answered, “no”.

A life changing turning point for me was finding Coping International - an international support group for RC priest’s children - during one of my sporadic internet searches in 2015. (By then I’d been lucky enough to heal from the multiple injuries, train as a teacher, get married and have three wonderful children). I made great friends there, who are also priest’s children, especially Vincent Doyle and Chiara Villar. Vincent, the founder of Coping International, has achieved something wonderful: he has brought RC priest’s children from around the world together for the first time. So now, instead of feeling isolated and alone, they are supporting each other and have found strength as a group as well as individually.

Vincent Doyle, Mike Rezendes and I in Galway, 2016

Mike Rezendes from The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team has put out a series of spellbinding articles about RC priest’s children over the last two days. CBS News also highlighted the story. Mike’s articles are groundbreaking because he is - to my knowledge - the first journalist to conduct a thorough investigation into the multiple children of RC priests around the globe, that doesn’t just sensationalise “transgressing” priests, but that seriously questions the root cause behind how and why all these children not only exist, but have been successfully silenced and hidden by the RC Church for so long. Vincent Doyle and Coping International are at the heart of his investigations, with other - often heartbreaking - stories (my own included) of RC priest’s children from multiple countries illustrating the widespread extent of this phenomenon. Please click here to read them.

If there are any other RC priest’s children out there who are currently not in touch with Coping International, but feel isolated, alone or are having a hard time coming to terms with who their father is, I would urge them to contact Coping International. You will be met with a very warm welcome, and will instantly find supportive friends who are also the children of priests. Priests who have fathered children and would like some friendly support will also be warmly welcomed. Contact details for Coping International can be found here.

After seeing patterns and themes emerge when RC priest’s children at Coping International talked about their experiences of being silenced by the RC Church, or their difficulties in forging relationships with their fathers, I decided to research this phenomenon at PhD level, at The Open University, UK. At the moment (to the best of my knowledge) there is no mention of contemporary RC priest’s children in academic literature, so my hope is that my research will fill this gap. RC priest’s children’s voices are now being heard collectively in various ways for the first time.

If any RC priest’s children would like to take part in my research (completely anonymously), please click here for more details: www.corcpresearch.com

To read more about my own experiences as an RC priest’s child, please click here.