A Millennial's Reflections of July 4th (in 2017)

Fireworks burst in the sky - in front of me, behind me, and to my left. Amidst the red, white, and blue clad crowd’s oohs and aahs I hear Lin Manuel Miranda’s voice in my head: What’s the state of our nation?

Fourth of July feels strange this year. I can’t tell if this is simply part of growing up, if this is normal, usual, coming of age realities: The world is rough, life is hard, no one is perfect. Or is America of 2017 a terror to people of all ages, a new beast to behold no matter what era you were born into?

It isn’t just the injustices that roll in new every morning - another sexual assault scandal at Fox news, another police officer acquitted of all charges. It isn’t simply Congress trying to deny healthcare to millions or attempting to pass a bill without studying the affects on our people. It’s more than the fact I disagree with 98% of this administration.

Our president’s tweets make clickbait headlines within minutes. I wonder if Andrew Johnson’s actions were just as shocking from the printed-on-actual-paper newspaper headlines, a month after they actually happened. I read Facebook debate after Facebook debate - with high amounts of emotional responses, low amounts of actual facts - and wonder if debates about WWI got just as heated. The hate and animosity spewed almost the second certain political ideas are brought up is alarming. I wonder if protests over the Vietnam War even came close to these levels of indignation.

Our congress and our country becomes more and more polarized everyday. Was it ever this bad before? Is this the breaking point that pushes us towards change? Or is this the beginning of the end?

America was one big experiment, after all. What if we’re finally seeing the end results to our founding fathers hypothesis?

I was a few years too young to vote in the election that brought about America’s first black president. I already know I’ll never forget voting for who could have been America’s first female president. My generation comes of age in a new America - unchartered territory. There’s no telling what will happen in our lifetime. Anything is possible! we cheered, as Obama was sworn in. Anything is possible, we gravely reminded ourselves, as Trump took his place eight years later.

Anyone else struggling to celebrate Fourth of July this year, given the current state of America? — Krysti Wilkinson (@krystiwithakay) July 4, 2017

So, Fourth of July in 2017. America’s 241st birthday. I don’t know how to treat you. I refuse to celebrate as though nothing has changed. I can’t pretend I feel the same as I did in years past. I know there is good in you. I know I still believe in you. I’m not turning my back on you completely - there’s hope for you yet. But I don’t know where that leaves me.

I’m hesitant to cheer on our nation when nationalism seems to be scarily on the rise. I’m worried to blindly support my country when the actions of my countrymen continually shock me. I’m slow to sing our anthem when I don’t hear any melodies of justice, tolerance, and freedom for truly all.