A Misdirected Endorsemnt

As a high school senior I had the honor of conversing with Senator Hubert Humphrey, a rising star from my dad’s native state. I was general chairman of the Mirror Youth Forum in Manhattan; and he was keynote speaker at this major conference with delegates from all over the U.S. and the world.

During our lunch in a hotel ballroom, he asked where I had applied to college. After the meal I gave a kid’s speech about the “bandwagon of moral integrity” and he spoke like a possible future President of the U.S. We got our picture taken for the New York Daily Mirror.

A week later I was surprised to get an envelope from his office, containing carbon copies of letters the Senator had signed and sent to the admission offices of the colleges that I had named at lunch. I was fascinated to read that I had always dreamed of attending Yale, but alarmed, then amused, to see that the letter was mistakenly addressed to Wesleyan. Wesleyan was told that I had my heart set on Harvard, and Harvard that I had always wanted to go to Yale!

At that point I wondered whether, with staff-work like this, Humphrey would ever be President, much as I liked him and appreciated his initiative. I hope the admissions people got a chuckle. The interviewer at the college that I eventually chose didn't mention having received any letter from a politician, so probably no harm was done.