A Multi-Billion Dollar Fashion Trend that U.S. Businesses Can Cash in on Now

“Trendy, modern and modest fashion is a new recipe for growth”, says designer

Modest fashion- two words once thought to be oxymoronic- is in fact a trending segment of the clothing industry that retailers are not fully exploiting, claims Aaron Weiner, founder of Two 12 Fashion. Weiner has been bringing modest fashion to women around the globe for close to five years and is convinced that trendy, modern and modest fashion is a new recipe for success and growth.

“What some people may not know is that the modest fashion business already has an enormous built-in market”, says Weiner. A quarter of the entire global population subscribes to the Islamic faith, which encourages modest modes of dress and according to Al Jazeera, the global Muslim clothing market totals more than $230 billion dollars, or 11.9% of the total global expenditure. This figure is expected to reach $488 billion in 2019.

“Furthermore”, says Weiner, “there are other people in the United States, such as Mormons, conservative Protestants, Catholics and Orthodox Jews who strive to dress in a modest manner”. In a seeming acknowledgment of this trend, recent runway shows in New York and Paris have started featuring more modest dress, and even the hijab- a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women.

Examples modest fashion

When asked to define the ethos of his company, Weiner explained that ’modest fashion’ means dressing beautifully without being unnecessarily suggestive. “Clothing that covers up much of the body and avoids exposing skin does not necessitate sacrificing elegance, beauty or style.’’ It is certainly not easy redefining the way society thinks about fashion, but Weiner and Two 12 are on a mission to make people re-think fashion and the meaning of style.

In a recent interview, fashion designer Joyce Azria, echoes a similar idea. “A lot of girls buy into fashion trends and they push their level of comfort which creates insecurity,” Joyce notes. “The number one thing you should look at when selecting clothes is how comfortable they make you feel. Are they revealing too much? Making you feel insecure? Confidence is central in fashion and confidence really means being comfortable in yourself. It’s about finding the authentic ‘you.’ If you don’t stand for something, you stand for nothing. And if you stand for nothing, people can’t stand you,” she quips.

“Confidence also comes from whom we surround ourselves with,” Joyce notes. “When we make sure we are surrounded with positive people and mentors, it can help us discover who we really are, and feel confident in projecting that. Instead of trying to fit in, spend time discovering who are, what we really think and stand for. The whole point of fashion is to reveal who you really are.”

Designer Aaron Weiner with June Aboksis of Junees, owner of one of the largest modest fashion chain boutiques in the USA

A recent New York Times article also picked up on this fashion trend. “One of the hallmarks of these clothes is that to a certain extent they reject the strictures of the male gaze” said Lucie Greene, director of the innovation group at J. Walter Thompson. “They are not about what men want anymore, but about what women want.”

Weiner points out that even famous fashion designers such as Michael Kors are getting behind the notion of sophisticated, yet modern fashion. In a recent interview Mr. Kors pointed out that “I think it’s “elegant, sophisticated and practical too and I am convinced that there is something far more alluring about women wearing things that give them confidence, that don’t make them feel as if they have to tug at their hemlines or yank at their straps.”

There are now dozen of Instagram accounts run by modest fashionistas, such as Fashion-Isha, Modestlyhot, and modestlyfab. Despite coming from different cultures and religious traditions, modest fashonistas share a mutual passion for channeling social media to bring to life the world of fashion, design and the styles that they love.

We asked Weiner to describe the reasons for his success. “We have a customer centric attitude that tries to make women all over the world feel that they are beautiful. We focus on our customer’s needs, including their budget, and we don’t over-invest in any one trend. Honestly, we have gone through so many of the same things that many other start-ups have gone through and though we have accomplished a lot, I believe that we are just scratching the surface.”