A Mumbai Adventure: Getting Through The Flood

By: Suzanna Thekkekara

29th August started off like just any other day. I went in to work, had a bunch of meetings scheduled and was focused on getting things done… so much so that I paid scant attention to the overcast skies and rain that came down like pellets as my taxi slowly inched forward to my office. Once at the office my phone started pinging with messages on “typhoon like” weather in Mumbai. Soon an announcement was made to send everyone home early. Rather than chance it with a cab which might get stuck in the floodwater, I opted to use the bus with my colleagues. This was my first good decision on my journey home, since in difficult situations you need to try and travel with people heading in the same direction as you. It makes dealing with things easier and you can bond as a team over the same objective of getting to a safe destination.

We left Vikhroli in the afternoon and we got onto the Eastern Express highway, inching forward slowly as the traffic built up. Below all the flyovers (overpasses) along the way we saw cars and people wading in knee high water. As the bus soldiered on we reached Chembur only by 6.35 pm, and then reached Sion by 7.44 pm. That’s when traffic came to a halt and did not move. As we waited on the bus, some of my colleagues saw a tea shop which was open, so they hopped off the bus in order to get some tea and biscuits for everyone. They came back victorious with a chaiwalla (tea seller) who handed out cups of steaming chai (tea) and packets of glucose biscuits for everyone, which we gladly ate to keep up our energy levels. As we waited, a nice lady who stayed in the area came by the bus and distributed biscuits and bottles of water to those stranded in the traffic. This was our first glimpse of the kind heartedness of Maximum City and there were more such incidents that followed.

We waited an hour at Sion and after that some of the bus passengers went ahead and discovered that there was waist high water up ahead and that our bus would not be able to get through. This is when we all decided to leave the bus and make our way home on foot.

We walked in smaller groups according to our destinations. I was lucky to be part of the group that was heading towards Prabhadevi. At Sion, we came across the biggest and deepest stretch of flood water. The water was waist high, and we tried to hold on to the railings along the footpath and walk sideways to avoid getting in too deep. (If you can imagine army personnel spanning a rope wall sideways, this is what we tried to do with — no army training whatsoever!) However, we soon gave up on that and hoisted our handbags/laptop bags high on our shoulders and got deeper into the murky waters. Fortunately, there was a line of people wading ahead and we followed their footsteps. This helped since the path the people ahead were following was most likely to be free of debris, open drains and live electric wires.

We held each other’s hands as we walked through the flood water. It acted as morale booster and a safety mechanism in case one of us lost our footing or stumbled into a manhole (open drain). What was heartening to see was that some locals had turned into amateur lifeguards with a floatation board, and were guiding the line of people as they waded through the water. After about 5 minutes of walking through the floodwater we reached a flyover that was relatively dry.

We continued onwards through Matunga where we met more neighbourhood Good Samaritans who urged us to keep more biscuits with us for the journey home. They also advised us on the best routes to take home. We wisely decided against using any flooded by-lanes with dim lighting and followed the main roads which were more populated. We finally reached Dadar TT Circle, the next destination that was underwater. Here, the water was just knee high and we crossed the dry part around the circle diagonally and had to wade through only a small patch of water, and then got onto Tilak Bridge. Instinctively, I watched the others and learnt survival skills on how to navigate flooded streets by placing one foot gingerly ahead of the other and checking if there is a depression or pothole in one’s path.

Once we got onto the bridge our enthusiasm was renewed, since it was unlikely that there would be more floodwater up ahead. In fact, as we passed through Agar Bazaar and went by Portuguese Church we chanced upon a Ganesh Visarjan (Indian festival) function and that made it feel like we were back to normalcy again. We then made our way to Siddhivinayak. My mum, who had been trying to frantically reach me, came and got me from Ravindranatya Mandir which we had reached by around 10.30 pm.

All we could say was, “All’s well that ends well.” My mum also said, “You are my hero for coming through the flood.” And while those words made me feel good, I thought of all the heroes that day — our bus driver, the group I walked home with, the people who held my hand through the flood, the Good Samaritans on the streets of Mumbai who spent their own money to distribute food so that people like us were energized enough to continue on our journey home. Mumbai’s resilience comes from its heroes. My friend asked me, “How could you get down from the bus and walk through all that water, muck and potential open drains?” I said, “I had no choice, that was the only way forward, the only way home, and I didn’t fancy spending the night (with uncertain weather conditions) on the street or in the bus if I could help it.”

I think deluges and natural disasters are a great equalizer. It does not matter if you are rich or poor or somewhere in between; everyone just has to get into the water and dirty themselves a bit to save themselves. Going through these experiences humanizes you even more since you can actually live through what a major portion of Mumbai city faces every monsoon but to varying degrees. Hats off, Mumbai, and here’s hoping we can depend on more than our own heroics as citizens to save the day next time around!

I’m also thankful for small mercies, like that fact that I had a nice water proof bag that kept all my stuff dry even though I was wading through waist high water; the adrenaline rush that kept me going and helped me get through the journey; the fact that my shoes stayed on my feet and cushioned them, enabling me to get home; and for the face of God in every kind action I witnessed and kind word I heard on the way home.

Suzanna Thekkekara is an HR professional with experience in diversified businesses. She is an Accredited Belbin Team Roles consultant and facilitator for Belbin workshops. She is also the Mumbai Chapter President of Ellevate Network.