A must read for every entrepreneur!

Summer is my favorite season to explore new authors and pile on the good reads! So naturally, before going on vacation and heading out for a week of rest and relaxation, I began my search for fresh new authors and books when I unexpectedly stumbled across a new face in the writing scene. I found Stephanie Mulhall on social media through a post about her new book. After digging into who she is and what she is like as an author, I was immediately intrigued by her “With Kindness” approach. This led me to do even more research and what I discovered was not only a new author but an Inner Kindness coach and wonderful person the world needs to discover.

In her new book, Stephanie tells a compelling story of her youth and the many obstacles she had to overcome in her past and the power of being kind to one’s self. She recalls an abusive relationship in her early twenties and the dark times following this relationship.

Her very honest story will empower you to discover self-acceptance and help you develop a deep connection with yourself and to find inner kindness. Everyone has a story, and in my opinion, this is a book that many of you will be able to relate to.

The one common thing I discover from business owners and entrepreneurs is that they all have something that triggered or fuelled their ideas, their business or their goals. The important lesson that Stephanie reminds us of is that these difficult journeys or experiences can eventually lead to self-acceptance if you are open to it. It is important that we stop the trend of putting ourselves last and instead look deep into ourselves to move forward.

How many of us can say that we are kind to ourselves on a regular basis? Although some may respond that they are often kind to themselves, the truth is we aren’t, and we don’t focus on finding our inner kindness as often as we should. After reading Stephanie’s book, I had a sense of peace, and a new approach and outlook which I felt are the first steps to bettering myself as a person and to eventually better myself as an entrepreneur.

The book also stirred up some curiosity, and we wanted to know more about who Stephanie is as a person, as a writer, and as an entrepreneur. So my business partner and I took the opportunity to reach out to her and ask her a few questions which she was more than happy to respond to:

1. What is the number one advice you would give to busy business owners and entrepreneurs?

The number one advice I would give to busy business owners and entrepreneurs is to find ways to be less busy. I know, that sounds weird, but one thing I’ve learned is that busy does not always equal fulfilled and it does not always equal successful either. Because eventually busy = burnt out. Of course, when you’re starting up a business you have to hustle to get it going, but even then, find time to slow down. The energy you put out into the world is what comes back to you. Take time to connect with yourself, get quiet, and do the things that you enjoy (even if you ENJOY your business, step back sometimes).

2. Being a coach, you must meet a lot of incredible individuals. Can you talk about one of your most memorable moments as a coach?

It’s hard to pick just one. I’m so incredibly honored to work with women and girls because I’m reminded every day just how powerful we are. I think the most memorable moments are the times when you can literally see the shift in someone. The shift towards Inner Kindness, to realizing that they are not alone, and to acknowledge that they are worthy. It’s brilliant and beautiful.

3. Your story is quite powerful. But knowing what you know now, would you have done anything differently during some of the tough experiences you’ve had in the past?

Ah, good question. No. I mean YES but also no. I wouldn’t be where I am now without the experiences I have had. I genuinely believe that I went through what I went through so that I would have the ability to understand and connect with women and girls on a deeper level. If I could go back I would tell my younger self that I was worth more and I would have gotten out of the abusive relationship sooner. But when you’re in an abusive relationship there’s a lot more to it than just saying “I’m breaking up with you”. So, I would change the circumstances but not the outcome. A big lesson I’ve learned is that I’m more than a victim. For my own Inner Kindness, I share my story, but I don’t dwell on it. I take the lessons and leave the rest where it needs to stay.

If you would like to learn more about Stephanie’s work, be sure to follow her on Twitter and visit her Youtube channel, and Instagram.