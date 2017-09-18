A Must Read: “The Business of Persuasion” By Harold Burson

In two weeks, the long-awaited book by public relations founder Harold Burson, “The Business of Persuasion,” will be released by RosettaBooks and available on amazon.

It is a must read.

Over a pastrami sandwich in his office a few weeks ago, Harold gave me an advance copy.

Harold has always been a consummate writer, ever since his days as a reporter. And “The Business of Persuasion” is no exception. As any conversation with him quickly demonstrates, he has an extraordinary grasp of facts and history, the stages of his own career and the impact on business as the world changed.

This is a wonderfully personal account of the thoughts behind a lifelong focus on the reputation of corporations around the world. Candid and straightforward, it is the story of how Harold Burson helped found the public relations industry, founded Burson-Marsteller which would become one of the leaders in the world, and became an oft-demanded consultant to CEOs.

Credit -- RosettaBooks Cover with Al Hirschfeld Drawing - The Power of Persuasion by Harold Burson

With my office right next to his for more than six years, I had the special opportunity to watch Harold at work and to work with him. I would often ask for his guidance when facing challenges about clients and the leadership of the firm. His insights were the most valuable. His instinct about “clients come first” was the guiding principle. His undying loyalty to “Burson persons” was foremost. And his clarity about the relationship among behavior, communication and reputation was the foundation of his consulting.

This book is filled with insights, as much for CEOs as for those in the public relations industry.

I know much of it firsthand, having spent hours with him, some of it traveling near and some of it far, going to Hong Kong, Beijing, Seoul and Singapore for meetings with clients and with staff.

Like those times, the pages of his book are precious, filled with recollections, coupled with advice along the way.

Moreover, in his characteristic style, Harold tells everyone that his “intent on writing this book was to point out that the making of Burson-Marsteller was a co-operative effort in which thousands of public relations professionals on six continents contributed. My name would not have been on the door for so many years without their superb talent, dedication and their zeal to be the best of the best.”

Whether you are a CEO or a college student studying public relations, you will learn a lot.

Read the book.

And, above all, remember these words from Harold’s book: “… good business decisions and judgments incorporate values and practices that are professionally, ethically and morally acceptable to the members of our organization, to our clients, to the media, to the governments around the world where we do business and to the public-at-large.”