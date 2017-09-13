A Networker’s Guide to Turn Strangers Into Friends and Fans

By Krish Chopra

I’ll be honest, I’m not a fan of the term “networking." I feel it’s become a dreaded word that incites fear among business owners, and these days too many people use a networking event to put on a facade and brag about themselves.

I also admit I wasn’t a fan because I wasn’t good at it. I didn’t understand what it meant to build relationships as opposed to getting 20 business cards at an event, and thinking how that was going to be helpful. But I've realized that meeting new people is exactly the same in a professional setting and a personal setting. This realization has made all the difference when approaching networking events.

For me, the question eventually changed from “how to network better” to “how to turn strangers into friends and fans.” Before it became second nature, I started by following a simple framework.

How to Prepare Before the Event

Step 1 : Establish your purpose: Are you looking to find new opportunities, meet potential business partners, find new employees, or learn what’s hot in this certain industry? You should always show up to give, but if someone asks what you’re looking for, you should have an answer ready.

: Establish your purpose: Are you looking to find new opportunities, meet potential business partners, find new employees, or learn what’s hot in this certain industry? You should always show up to give, but if someone asks what you’re looking for, you should have an answer ready. Step 2 : Go to events that you’re comfortable with. There are so many events happening weekly in most major cities that you don’t need to make yourself uncomfortable. If you don’t like being around large groups, then don’t go to a networking event where 400 people have RSVPed. Instead, go to an event with 20 RSVPs.

: Go to events that you’re comfortable with. There are so many events happening weekly in most major cities that you don’t need to make yourself uncomfortable. If you don’t like being around large groups, then don’t go to a networking event where 400 people have RSVPed. Instead, go to an event with 20 RSVPs. Step 3 : Change your perspective and expectations. If you show up to take, you’re more than likely going to leave disappointed. The best networkers have the simplest expectation: Meet some cool people and connect. How do you connect with people? Ask questions and engage with their responses.

: Change your perspective and expectations. If you show up to take, you’re more than likely going to leave disappointed. The best networkers have the simplest expectation: Meet some cool people and connect. How do you connect with people? Ask questions and engage with their responses. Step 4: Make pre-event connections. If the guest list is public, try reaching out to a few people who seem interesting before the event. It doesn’t have to be weeks before, but the day before or a few hours before the event works just fine. For example, if the event is hosted on Meetup.com, message a few other attendees and offer to meet up at the very beginning of the event. If that seems like too much, then just send a message like, “Looking forward to meeting. Look out for me, I’m wearing…” You’ll be surprised how many people will start a conversation from just that.

What to Do During the Event

Step 5 : Practice asking good questions, and then jot them down on your phone. Here are some of my favorites right now: What cool project are you working on right now? What do you love about...? How’d you end up in [insert city]? Five years ago, did you think you’d be here in this [career, job, city, etc.]?

: Practice asking good questions, and then jot them down on your phone. Here are some of my favorites right now: What cool project are you working on right now? What do you love about...? How’d you end up in [insert city]? Five years ago, did you think you’d be here in this [career, job, city, etc.]? Step 6 : Bring people together. When you’re at an event, connect the dots. If you meet someone who’s looking for an engineer and 20 minutes later you meet an engineer, then go make that connection. Too often, people view networking events as selfish endeavors; but if you separate yourself and become a connector, people will remember you.

: Bring people together. When you’re at an event, connect the dots. If you meet someone who’s looking for an engineer and 20 minutes later you meet an engineer, then go make that connection. Too often, people view networking events as selfish endeavors; but if you separate yourself and become a connector, people will remember you. Step 7 : Ask people for someone else they may know who you can connect with, and/or ask them if there’s anyone they’ve met that you should meet.

: Ask people for someone else they may know who you can connect with, and/or ask them if there’s anyone they’ve met that you should meet. Step 8: Add them on social media on your way home or when you get to your car. Don’t wait. And, no it’s not weird. Take the initiative. The people you request will feel great about the gesture.

What to Do After the Event

Step 9 : If you can’t follow up within 24 hours of the event, then don’t bother going to the event. If you know you’re busy the next day, create a rough follow-up template before the event. I prefer social media or text because everyone else uses e-mail. Not sure what to say? I use “Great chatting yesterday at [insert event]. When is a good time to or grab coffee [or chat] in the next day or two? I think we may have an opportunity here to work together. Let’s find it.”

: If you can’t follow up within 24 hours of the event, then don’t bother going to the event. If you know you’re busy the next day, create a rough follow-up template before the event. I prefer social media or text because everyone else uses e-mail. Not sure what to say? I use “Great chatting yesterday at [insert event]. When is a good time to or grab coffee [or chat] in the next day or two? I think we may have an opportunity here to work together. Let’s find it.” Step 10: Aim to set a follow-up meeting, especially if you two are in close proximity. Meeting in person will always trump a virtual meeting.

For additional learning, I also read and re-read Never Eat Alone: And Other Secrets to Success, One Relationship at a Time, by Keith Ferrazzi and Tahl Raz for networking tips, and Primal Leadership: Unleashing the Power of Emotional Intelligence, by Daniel Goleman, Richard Boyatzis and Annie McKee, to learn how to make emotional connections.

It’s completely normal to strike out and walk away from a few networking events feeling like you wasted your time. It’s part of the territory. In fact, my first few events were not fun at all. My first three events consisted of talking to one person, then taking out my phone to make sure I knew all the other steps to follow. Once, I even had my phone out during a conversation because I wrote down the questions I wanted to ask. It was embarrassing and awkward.

But, eventually, I stuck with it, and with each interaction, I became more fluid. I recommend focusing on getting better from each event. My goal was to have just one good conversation per event. Networking and connecting with people is a learnable skill, and just like any skillset, it takes practice to develop.

