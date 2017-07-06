A New Income Stream to Boost Your Retirement Plan

Know what the fastest growing demographic for AirBnB hosts is right now? It’s senior women. I stopped to think about why that might be, but Richard Fertig, founder of Short Term Rental Secrets had the answer for me when he took time out of his busy schedule to chat.

He told me that women in this age range are often empty nesters, sometimes widows or divorcees. A lot of them have extra bedrooms in their homes, they are used to hosting, they enjoy the company and don’t mind cleaning up after guests. According to this report from AirBnB:

Women 60 and older are consistently the best Airbnb hosts in the United States. Senior women that host are providing better experiences than average hosts and are the best-reviewed hosts on Airbnb. Women 60 and older receive a higher percentage of five star reviews than any other age and gender combination among hosts. 63% of trips hosted by senior women resulted in a five-star review.

This says a lot about the growth and widespread acceptance of the platform. No longer is it for couch-surfing youths and people who want to get a few extra bucks from an old fold-out sofa in their basement or den. Now it is something that everyone uses, and not only that, it is now considered safe enough for our senior women to embrace en masse as a way to augment both their retirement income and their social lives.

Helping to create, short up and supplement retirement income is the main focus of Richard Fertig and his website shorttermrentalsecrets.com, not to mention the force behind his own investments in short term rentals. For himself Richard came up with a 15 year plan which he is executing between now and his retirement. He soon realized that this same plan could work for others.

Here are the basic steps in his 15 year plan.

He buys property with a 15 year mortgage. This makes the payments higher than they would be with a traditional 30 year mortgage, but the interest rates are generally lower on 15 year mortgages and after 15 years he will own the property outright. He uses short term rental platforms like AirBnB and VRBO to rent out the property. Short term rentals typically bring in 2-3 times the amount of a traditional year long rental on the same space. So in spite of the monthly mortgage payments being high, the rental income from guests more than covers it. Some of his properties are cash flow neutral meaning that the income pays the expenses without generating much if any profit. But some of the rentals yield significant profits even as they are paying off the mortgage. He saves what these properties make to fund down payments on future properties. When the first property he bought in this way hits the 15 year mark, the money that was paying the significant monthly mortgage now turns into profit. Year after year, each property that he bought will finish its mortgage and start paying him.