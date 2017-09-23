A New Jewel Is Discovered in China: The Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival

One of my own biggest shortcomings is the fact that I’ve never been to China. After watching films like ‘Still Life’ , ‘A Touch of Sin’ and ‘Bodyguards and Assassins’ I’ve developed a kind of China-envy for anyone who has visited the immense and culturally diverse country.

But finally it appears that my love of cinema and my passion for traveling will meet and facilitate the trek to China — at this year’s inaugural Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival to be held in the ancient city of Pingyao! The festival, called PYIFF for short, is founded by the award-winning filmmaker Jia Zhangke, it’s no coincidence two films from my list above are also made by him, with the help of Artistic Director Marco Müller and will be held from October 28th to November 4, 2017.

As I look forward to discovering the great country of China — or at least the central Shanxi province where Pingyao is located — I can’t talk too personally about it. But as a woman brought up on a healthy dose of Chinese cinema, films from masters like Wong Kar-wai and Zhang Yimou, but also "Sixth Generation" director Lou Ye and the more “commercial” Feng Xiaogang, I am jumping out of my skin while I await the end of October.

Actress Fan Bingbing, the PYIFF official ambassador

The festival also recently announced the appointment of Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing as the PYIFF Festival Ambassador and that adds an extra layer of movie star bling to the affair. Not that the PYIFF needs more cinema greats with the confirmation of such personalities as Feng Xiaogang, Johnnie To, Walter Salles, Aleksandr Sokurov, Olivier Père, Anurag Kashyap, James Schamus, Roger Garcia, Alexander Rodnyansky and Tony Cao to their advisory boards.

Fan was present at the initial announcement of the PYIFF in Cannes, a lavish party affair which saw cinema greats like Elia Suleiman, Fatih Akin and Amos Gitai come together at a venue on the Croisette to celebrate the initiative. She expressed delight at her appointment by saying, “I am very honored to be the ambassador of this inaugural edition. PYIFF will be a festival for both filmmakers and audiences." And that’s where this festival’s genius seems to lie, in the perfect blend of audiences and filmmakers.