A New Opportunity: Reciprocal Relationships With Businesses in Foreign Markets

By Ty Morse

As someone who does business in both the U.S. and overseas, I am constantly looking for new opportunities. For the last few years, I’ve focused on expanding my products and services into international markets, particularly in Asia, which has helped me develop strong relationships with businesses and people in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and other expanding markets. As I've worked with international companies, I've been able to new products that I wanted to introduce to the U.S. market, and so I’ve been able to build through this international exchange of goods.

Primarily, these relationships have benefited my business ventures. I have taken products I have helped develop into new territories, and when I discovered new products in those countries, I brought them back to the U.S. market. But recently, I discovered a new opportunity: helping bring companies from foreign markets into the U.S. market.

A few years ago, I was looking for new or popular overseas products to bring to the U.S. Through my international network, I connected with a Japanese direct marketing firm that introduced me to an anti-aging skin care line that met my needs. I started moving forward to import the skin care line and add it to my own product catalog. The Japanese firm was excited by my interest in its product, and my desire to bring it to the U.S.

On the one hand, I wanted to buy products from them and move them through my own channels, but since I had those channels already set up — importation, fulfillment, means of sale — I realized that I could use my distribution apparatus to create a parallel one for their company to move their products to the U.S.

Just like that, a new business was born. The job they wanted us to do mirrored work we were already doing for ourselves, which made it easy for both of us to grow.

The most critical elements to making an opportunity like this one work are the following:

Look at different markets for new ideas and new approaches, and focus on expanding your original business. Track what’s happening in those markets, who the startups are, and what they are doing. Personally, I think there are lots of startups in Japan and other established markets in Asia that are looking for U.S. partners. Consider whether you can be a sourcing partner for one of those companies, offering products or services to help them grow in their own markets. Helping another business grow is one of the easiest ways to start a business relationship. Build those relationships. The most important part of the process is to connect with the people you are doing or want to do business with. Your business can’t grow in a vacuum; it thrives on contact with others and an exchange of ideas. When you are working with people in foreign markets, a new idea may dawn on you while you are in a bar or on an airplane or hiking Mt. Fuji, and you’ll be surrounded by people who can help nurture that idea and make it happen. Maximize the two-way channel. You initiate a business relationship because you are looking for something, but they participate because they are looking for things, too. Once the connection is established and you are working together, you might find new ways to help each other grow, which will create a new opportunity for you. The additional benefit could be an entirely new stream of income.

Essentially, my company has been able to expand into foreign markets, but then capitalize on our expertise to help our foreign counterparts. I’ve moved my businesses into their regions and bought products from them to sell through my distribution channels, but now they are expanding into the U.S. market and I’m providing services through a new entity here to help them accomplish that goal.

