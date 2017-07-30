A New Walk—Antonia Saint NY is Transforming the Shoe Industry

Ladies, have you ever done the bare-footed walk back to your car because your shoes hurt? Or, carried around multiple pairs of shoes just to make it through the day? These questions force us to confront paradigms in which, we as women, have allowed a billion-dollar shoe manufacturing industry to adorn our feet, but not comfort them. Antonia Saint NY—a comfortably beautiful footwear brand that launched this week on Kickstarter, becoming fully funded in less than 63 Hours—is driving answers and changing the conversations about the shoe industry and what we will no longer allow.

Antonia Saint NY unveils new heel with a SoftSurround™ cushioning system, a patent-pending technology.

“There are so many male designers in the industry, and it’s been a patriarchal system for so long that they haven’t traditionally cared how the woman feels in what she’s wearing on her feet,” said Antonia Saint Dunbar, CEO and Co-Founder of Antonia Saint NY.

“They build these beautiful objects to put us in, yet don’t think about the fact that the shoe is supposed to be our foundation. If compared to architecture, that foundation is crumbling and unstable, and the shoe industry hasn’t invested any thought into how we are going to move on that foundation,” she said. “Because of this, that shoe is effectively broken. We really deserve so much more from our footwear.”

Better is what Antonia Saint NY created for the feminine consumer. In fact, founder Antonia Saint Dunbar has a history of driving innovation and solutions that empower women worldwide by minimizing distractions that reduce the way she contributes. She has also Co-Founded Thinx, an elegant menstruation-proof underwear, and Icon, beautiful incontinence -proof panties. “You can’t be everything you are meant to be if part of your brain is always focused on the discomfort that you feel,” explained Dunbar.

This latest innovation has been created with shoemaking experts Keiko Hirosue and Rebecca Heykes, and one of the leading foot surgeons in the country, Dr. Suzanne Levine, who wrote the book on foot pain, My Feet are Killing Me.

What grew from their joint efforts are artful flats and heels with a SoftSurround™ cushioning system and patent-pending technology, that strategically reduces blisters, makes room for bunions, as well as provides arch support and mitigates heel and ball of the foot pain so common in most shoes. It also provides an advanced construction for longer wear. The technology is embedded and unseen—a sweet secret surprise located in each shoe. The company also tackled fit, allowing multiple widths and custom fit options. According to the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, 88% of women in the United States wear shoes that are too small for them.

Antonia Saint NY launched earlier this week on Kickstarter and although they have already made their goal, the opportunity for purchasing shoes there, at an extremely discounted rate, will continue for close to another month. Then, it will be available exclusively on their website: AntoniaSaintNY.com. Heels are projected to be delivered in December and flats in February.

“I didn’t want to launch it in a bubble, I wanted to launch it in an innovation-appreciating community,” said Dunbar about their Kickstarter campaign. Their Kickstarter page also has more information about their foot solutions, the team, and the fodder to think differently and demand more from our footwear and those making it.

To properly launch the shoe company, Antonia Saint Dunbar also Co-Founded the Brooklyn Shoe Factory for shoe manufacturing in the heart of New York City. “My goal is to not only to build better shoes, but to grow shoe manufacturing and jobs in the United States,” said Dunbar who tends to look at things and figure out how to improve them.

CEO and Co-Founder Antonia Saint Dunbar shown dancing in Antonia Saint NY shoes.

She credits her family of designers and entrepreneurs and, in particular, her father, Russell Dunbar for her mindset. He was formerly Chief of Design at General Motors (GM), responsible for many popular and innovative efforts such as “The Kitchen of Tomorrow” for the Frigidaire brand that was owned by GM for close to 50 years.

“I grew up looking at the world through my father’s eyes, knowing that things had been created by people—sometimes really well and sometimes really poorly,” said Dunbar. “Today, I am excited about changing the typical design performance of classic shoes so that we can finally free the feminine, and her feet.”