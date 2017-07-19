A Nice Office, Healthy Comp, Full Calendar? Your Stability is An Illusion

When you work 5 or 10 years to earn a leadership position at a successful company, you probably are not eager to acknowledge that everything about your position is temporary… but it is.

Let me illustrate what I mean with a picture that changes endlessly. I generated the image you see above - and all those below - with a program on OpenProcessing.org. The program reacts to the movement of your cursor over the image. These movements reveal the countless data points (seen as white dots) that underlie all these images.

Your company is also comprised of an enormous number of data points. They represent the movements of raw materials, assets, employees, customers, and vendors. These movements are governed by a wide range of processes and rules, as well as by events in the world at large.

When you look at your own company, it’s easy to see a stable image, like the one below. But is different than the one above.

In fact, you work hard at creating a stable image, through the use of a logo, branding, and active marketing programs. But such an image masks a tremendous amount of unending movements.

The greater your ability to recognize that everything is temporary, the more adept you will become at managing change. In other words, the better you will be at managing.

For example, you will realize:

Your most talented employees increasingly see themselves as free agents, who no longer trust that loyalty to the company means they will experience loyalty in return. The best are willing to leave, and to test their value in the marketplace; the worst are most content to stay.

Product designs and processes decline in value as time passes. To maintain your company, these assets need to constantly be reinvented and replaced.

Investors may have a fleeting interest in your company; their time horizons - and interests - may be very different from other stakeholders.

Your most valuable customers are most likely to be approached by your competitors.

Your own tenure as a leader is finite in nature, and you should treasure every opportunity to make an impact

When I first stumbled upon this program, it seemed like a fun but somewhat mindless diversion. But when you interact with the program, you get a vivid reminder that all complex systems are constantly in flux.

Stability is an illusion. You have a nice office, healthy compensation, and a full calendar. It’s easy to get comfortable, to relax, to congratulate yourself.

By all means, be proud of your success. But do not become complacent. Your success is not permanent, and neither is your company.

To lead, you must be highly cognizant of the temporary nature of all that you oversee.