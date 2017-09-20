A Night with Party Nails

The dopest pop artist on the rise chats about her music, going on tour and her wildest dreams.

It’s a week out from the day that pop singer-songwriter Party Nails is about to embark on her first tour. Lucky for me, she agreed to meet me for some messy BBQ at Boneyard Bistro in LA.

I hope you know we’re about to grub hard on this BBQ.

Party Nails: Oh, I’m very aware.

We were then quickly greeted by a very patient and tolerant server named Lauren. It took us a good 20 minutes to order 2 beers, 1 order of donuts filled with chili (insane) and two very carnivorous entrees.

I guess we can do the interview too and not just eat all the things. First, I need to know where the name Party Nails originated.

PN: I started naming things under the umbrella of “Party Nails” about 4 years ago. Eventually, I moved to Los Angeles and started meeting with a lot of different collaborators for a project that were all connected through the concept of Party Nails. The partner I was working with at the time ended up not working out. Almost as soon as that happened, everything started coming together and it was no longer a concept, it was who I was as an artist. So, now I am Party Nails.

I love that story. I’m sure as an artist you go through transitions like those a lot when you’re starting out. Have you been in a lot of bands through the years?

PN: Honestly, I grew up in a small town and I spent a lot of time sitting in my room writing songs. I would do a lot of open mics and I would play with different people, but they were usually adults. In college, I played in a band, but I really hated being a band leader. Everyone was talented and we would have great jam sessions, but I’m the only one that was writing full songs. It never really came together. I just kind of kept going and someone introduced me to music production, which was a huge thing for me. I was able to make all kinds of music that I couldn’t do with just a guitar. I was learning a lot and I’m very proud of the work that I did during that period.

Did you always know that you were going to be a pop artist?

PN: I didn’t. In hindsight, I can see all of the things that made this happen, but at the time I had no idea. I’m really drawn to music that is a couple steps from other styles. I connect with sounds and lyrics that are a little avant-garde and ahead of the time. I am absolutely a pop artist now. I try to add a little bit of an alternative sound as well.

By this time, we’re both covered in BBQ sauce and surrounded by every side order that’s on the menu.

Are there any artists in particular that have had a large impact on you?

PN: Yes, fun fact! I listened to Jewel’s “Save Your Soul” constantly from when I was 7 years old until I was 11 years old. I knew every syllable and I really think that was the beginning to the rest of my musical life. I learned how to sing by listening to her and looking at the CD booklet. She’s so good.

And she can yoddle, so...

PN: Yes!

Let’s talk about tour!

PN: I’m going on my first tour! I’m opening for two incredible artists, Lights and PVRIS. I’m so excited. It’s a 2 week tour all over the South. I’ve never been to that part of the U.S., so it’s going to be a lot of fun! I’m bringing a stellar drummer, Garrett Henritz, and an equally stellar bass player, Jordan Cantor, with me. I can’t wait.

Okay, so its time for the dream portion of the interview.

PN: I don’t know what that means but I’m excited.

It means that I have random questions to ask you and they all ended up involving the word “dream”, so this is now the dream portion of the interview.

PN: I love it. I’m ready.

What does your dream tour bus have on it?

PN: Oh my, okay. I definitely need DVD players. Oh, Nutella for sure. I know it sounds really stupid, but I would have tons of cooked brown rice and broccoli to stay healthy.

I get it. I wouldn’t personally waste the space on that, but I get it.

PN: I need the protein! I would have La Croix and popsicles too. Also, coffee and plain yogurt. And vanilla ice cream! And cheerios with soy milk and half and half.

You put half and half in your Cheerios?

PN: Yes, it’s so good! I also want tarot cards on the bus.

Okay then! What venue would be a dream for you to play in?

PN: One of mine would be the Times Union Center, which used to be the Pepsi Arena, in Albany. That was the venue closest to me growing up. I saw the Rolling Stones and Good Charlotte there. I cried both times. I also want to play at the Syracuse Performing Arts Center because I saw Tori Amos and Alanis Morisette there when I was 8 years old. It’s also beautiful there.

Wow, that must have been an incredible show. Aside from those 2, who are your dream collaborators?

PN: I would love to go on tour with Phoenix or Haim. My dream collaboration would be to co-write the next Cyndi Lauper musical or rock opera with her.

That would be so major and I cannot wait. Okay, last one!

PN: No!

Yes! Who would your dream sponsor be?

PN: Definitely Hanes. They have the best underwear and the best shirts.

