A Nuclear-Testing North Korea Won't (Necessarily) Lead to a Nuclear Asia

This week, North Korea panicked the U.S. and the rest of the world by testing a hydrogen bomb. It is unclear what signal Kim Jong-Un is attempting to send (or which audiences he has in mind). However, this resurrects fears that George Shultz’s warning – that “proliferation begets proliferation” – was right.

The idea – known as reactive proliferation – works like this: as North Korea continues to test the bomb, states like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan will have little choice but to follow suit. States throughout the region, from Indonesia to Malaysia and Australia, will not be far behind. (During the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Trump suggested that he might support a nuclear Japan and South Korea.)

This is a dire prospect. It’s also highly unlikely.

In the late 1970s, the U.S. passed legislation sponsored by the late Sen. John Glenn that would automatically impose sanctions on states that pursued nuclear weapons. While the legislation has not compelled states to give up the bomb, it has deterred several of our allies from starting nuclear programs of their own. American allies, starting with Japan and Taiwan, have been deterred from pursuing nuclear weapons because they feared being cut off from the world economy.

American security guarantees have played an important role in deterring allies from pursuing nuclear weapons of their own. In 1964, China acquired the bomb. U.S. policymakers feared the prospect of reactive proliferation throughout Asia. They re-upped their promises to Japan and South Korea in order to deter them from acquiring their own nuclear arsenals.

Despite the safeguards standing in the way of falling nuclear dominoes, the U.S. has three reasons to remain concerned about the security environment in Asia.

First, the Trump Administration’s inconsistency on security guarantees and bellicosity on trade issues gives states like Japan and South Korea potent incentives to rethink the reliability of the American nuclear umbrella. Recent research shows that fears of abandonment by stronger allies have driven efforts to acquire the bomb in recent years.

Second, while it is difficult to acquire the materials to acquire the bomb (namely uranium), both Japan and South Korea have sophisticated nuclear industries in place.

Jacques Hymans argues in “Achieving Nuclear Ambitions” that since 1970, half of the nuclear projects that states have failed; the rare successes have taken far longer than necessary. This has been because some autocracies have had a tendency to intervene in the scientific community’s efforts to develop the bomb, undermining their nuclear aspirations. This is not something to fear with Japan and South Korea, where there is a strong professional barrier between politicians and scientists.

A third issue concerns the security trilemma with China. Attempts to reassure Japan and South Korea may make China less safe, and vice-versa. It is difficult for any administration to cut this Gordion Knot. It may prove more difficult for the Trump Administration due to its inconsistency over Asia policy in general, and its stance towards China and U.S. allies in East Asia in particular.