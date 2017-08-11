A One School Journey from Undergrad to CTO

Denys Lu has a rich history with Emory University in Atlanta. Not only did he receive his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Emory, but he also serves as the Chief Technology Officer at Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

Like many professionals in his position, Denys knows he has to present technology to non-technical people in an approachable and understanding fashion. He wants to make sure his department is readily accessible to non-technical faculty, staff and students, to not only help with computer issues but also offer assistance in tackling real business solutions and educational improvements.

He emphasizes with his staff and with students that IT is not about building an application or coding some software. IT is about solving problems for real humans, using technology as a tool to aid in the process. It’s a humanistic approach that is appreciated and gladly accepted by the colleagues and students at Emory University.

About Denys Lu:

Denys Lu is currently the Chief Technology Officer and Director, IT Operations at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Denys has been at the Goizueta Business School since 2008, serving as Lead Applications Developer, Business Relationship Manager, Director of the Office of Business Relationship Management, and Deputy CIO before becoming CTO

Denys earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and an MBA in finance, both from Emory University.

Further Reading:

CIO Dive - Humanizing the digital workplace computing experience

Inside Higher Ed - All Too Familiar Bias

Additional Reading:

Equity in education supported by progressive school leadership

Project based learning improving kindergarten learning

A passion for collaborative learning and student growth

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.