A parental control app that generates evidence against bullying and harassment

Spanish lawyer Pedro Valle, together with experts in child, adolescent and family psychology of 'Psiconueve' and technology consultant Grupo Hasten have created 'Parental Click', a parental control application that is installed with the consent of the child and has as Aim to prevent bullying and harassment , allowing legal and legitimate evidence to be obtained in case of a judicial process.

Parental Click allows parents: to visualize each photo or video that the child performs or receives, whether they are deleted or not ; Geolocalize the child in case of no response in five minutes; Access browsing and call history; Alert of new contacts added; And access the content of their social networks.

In case of abuse or aggression, the minor has a resource that can activate in the app called 'Fort Button'. In this way, just by shaking the phone activates geolocation systems and recording of image and sound with the idea of ​​obtaining legitimate proof of what happened.

In addition, geolocation allows to identify the exact location of the facts, something key in a judicial process, Valle says, since "depending on where the events occur, the cost of compensation will have to be assumed as appropriate."

"Whenever children are under the responsibility of a professional - school, extracurricular activities, camp - this will be responsible. If they occur on the Internet or outside the center, it is the parents of the aggressor who would assume it," he points out.

For their part, parents will be able to detect if their child is abused, even if he is an aggressor, and makes responsible use of the technology. The application also offers professional online help from both the technological experts and the team of psychologists, as well as access to a community where they can share their experiences.

"Nowadays, in Spain, more than one million parents spy on their children on the Internet, even though they feel they are not doing the right thing. From Parental Click we do not want to develop an environment where we control everything that children do through an app, Helping parents anticipate a problem, " says Valle.

The functions of the system can be configured according to the maturity of the child and the risks to which he may be exposed. Periodically, the team of psychologists will ask the child a series of test questions to assess their reaction in everyday risk situations.

In addition, parents will be able to activate all or some of the access features that the application allows, of which the child will always be aware. In situations of high risk, the father may activate some in a hidden mode without violating the law, say the creators of the app. IRA Nachtigal, CEO at Bobile , a senior mobile application developer says parental click can bring down cyber harassment and it is the best application for parents to monitor there children.

"For the day to day, the immediate result that is obtained with the use of the app is that the children reconsider before doing anything on the Internet: talking with strangers, posting photos, comments, participating in games, jokes or contests, taking photos Of their friends, selfies.If they do not want or can share it with their parents it is an error to create such content and very dangerous to share it in networks ", stress Valle.