A Passion for Clarity

Say what you want, so you may get what you want.

Let fortune tellers be vague – let the makers of fortune cookies be ambiguous, too – because the failure to get what you want is the result of a failure to communicate.

You need not hear those words from the captain of a Florida prison camp, who beats a defiant inmate named Luke, to know that a lack of clarity sows doubt and fear.

And yet, sometimes the clarity of the contrast between right and wrong is cause for war: It pits that prisoner’s namesake against a sadistic governor and an evil empire, against a traitor and a treasonous (to justice and truth) mob, which would sooner kill an idea by killing an innocent man; which would sooner try to wash their hands of guilt, despite a stain too obvious and permanent to remove; which would sooner send a message by committing murder – by way of the bullet or the cross – than confess their individual or collective sins.

So, yes, clarity has its risks.

But the clarity of our forebears is the reason I can write this letter.

It is also the reason you can read this letter, thanks to their mutual pledge to each other to sacrifice their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor: A final sentence by fifty-six signatories – the last words in one of the everlasting documents of these United States – in which the writer clarifies certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The Declaration of Independence holds these truths to be self-evident, which means there are things we clarify because of events or points of emphasis, while we have no doubts about the morality of our mission or the primacy of our purpose.

What, then, is it that you want?

Do you want everything from a raise to a reason for living – for living well by living a healthy life – as well as those things that some of us do not want to address and many of us do all we can to avoid?

Do you, for example, want a spouse?

If so, I know of no marriage proposal that reads like a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

Clarity gets you to yes.

Clarity cuts through the confusion of what we say, as much as it stops the chaos of what we do.