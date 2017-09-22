A Pirate Ship, Plenty of Alcohol, and Lots of Boobies

I journeyed to the Great Lakes of Michigan over the weekend of August 12 to experience one of the biggest events in boating culture’s history- Raft Off 2017. Held on Lake St. Clair, in Little Muscamoot Bay by Harsen’s Island, this event has been held annually every year since 2004. Drawing upwards of 10-to-15 thousand boats and close to 70 thousand people the floating party is an over 21, adult only affair. A raucous and independent display of Animal House-type antics in America’s heartland.

With the boats lined up side-by-side, forming a 3-to-4 mile gauntlet in shallow water, people walk and float down the boulevard. Taking in the sights, partying, drinking alcohol, enjoying the water, socializing, making new friends, and at times getting naked. Luckily enough, I made my debut at Raft Off 2017 on the Mystic Maiden, a pirate ship helmed by Captain Jim. A former Navy man and certified captain who’s been involved in boating all his life.

“The Mystic Maiden was originally built as a platform to see boobs.” Captain Jim says of the ship he constructed five years ago. “I noticed there was a lot of groping going on, people we’re having a hard time controlling the crowd. I originally built a floating stage to take out there, but then I had grand visions of turning it into a pirate ship. Somebody said that I couldn’t pull it off, but five years later I have a pirate ship.”

The Mystic Maiden is a 36-foot long and 10-foot wide modified pontoon boat that Captain Jim built himself, making additions and improvements as needed every winter. Originally the ship had no sides, but over the years Captain Jim added sides, cannons, and a bathroom. He also added all the canvass, sewing it himself, giving the ship two full enclosures for when the weather won’t cooperate. Last year he got a complete cockpit upgrade, with all glass instruments and Raymarine units to use for GPS. The ship is fully decked out in LED lights too. An attention grabber as well as stage for all the lovely ladies to strut their stuff.

“There’s a few other party boats out there like the Tiki Boat with the Titty Gltter guys that people tend to cluster around.” Captain Jim tells OZY. “And unfortunately, for good or bad, the pirate ship has gotten the reputation as the Booby Boat.” On board there’s a wheel that women come up and spin. It’s like a “truth or dare” or “spin the bottle” type affair, with options such as “Kiss a Girl,” “Show your Ass,” or “Show you Boobies.” Women line up and await their turn to spin as the gathered crowd gawks, cheers, and waits for the boobies to be unleashed.

“Boating is the great equalizer.” Captain Jim says. “You can be out there in a 1974 Rinker Tri-Hull thats worth 500 dollars, right next to a 43 foot Beachcomber thats worth $1.5 million. Doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, or even green. Everybody’s out there to have a good time. If a line comes undone other boaters will stop what they’re doing and tie your boat up if you’re not there. There’s a ton of great people. You always have a few bad apples, but the boating culture in Michigan is second to none.”

The Raft Off is a extremely unique event that you have to experience at least once in your life. It’s like a floating jamboree with music blaring and the sun blazing down on you, as you soak in the water, consume alcohol, and watch the spectacles unfold. The event serves as a “rite of passage” for those in Michigan. Teenagers wait years to turn 21 so they can attend the event with their parents and even grandparents. In Michigan, it’s always a family affair. A day to get wild and wet and party like there’s no tomorrow. And even if you don’t party, you can still watch boobies all day.