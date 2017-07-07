A Pirate-Themed Music Festival? Yes Please!

The lore of pirates has captivated the imagination for decades appearing in our stories, films, and pop-culture. From their eye patches to their winged sidekicks, pirates are icons, becoming school mascots, popular Halloween costumes and the subject of hundreds of themed parties. While the modern-day pirate is much less recognizable and a lot more terrifying, the swashbuckling, treasure-seeking, oceanic nomads that we grew up hearing legends about will always remain quintessential characters in America’s pop-culture narrative.

As if music festivals weren’t imaginative enough, Chris Hutchenson found a way to produce one that takes the vibrancy of themed parties to another level. Taking place this July 21-24 at Lincoln’s Silver Dollar Inn in Haugan, Montana is The Pirate Party, a four-day camp-out festival that combines live music, art, camping, and workshops. There will also be a slew of pirate-themed activities bringing the adventure of the high seas to the high mountains.

“I was doing a show monthly at Olsen Creek outside of Bozeman, Montana,” says Hutchenson, Pirate Party’s producer and founder. “They were these renegade parties on forest service land. The parties would be a different theme each time and people were most excited about the pirate theme so my crew and I built a pirate ship stage and started throwing the event yearly. Now Pirate Party is a transformational music festival that still has fun with the pirate theme through some of the stage designs, installations, and costumes.”

Now in its eighth consecutive year, this grassroots event has evolved from a small underground party to a nationally recognized festival featuring stars of the transformational music scene. The event will feature artists of various genres ranging from bass to house to hip hop to dubstep to live bands all across five stages with of them going til sunrise.

“Bringing people together is the main reason I became a festival organizer,” Hutchenson explains. “Living in Montana, we don’t have a huge population to support our festival scene [so] to survive as a festival here it takes a certain amount of perseverance and dedication. It is quite the opposite from your typical corporate and sponsored festivals—we don’t believe in brainwashing people’s minds with corporate logos, we just want everyone to have the most fun that they possibly can and bring musical talent that people cannot find anywhere else in Montana.”

This is Pirate Party’s first year at Lincoln’s Silver Dollar Inn, upgrading in space from their previous location at Lolo Hot Springs. The new venue has four times the amount of space as well as shaded forest camping. Festival-goers can expect interactive art installations, live painting, a full art gallery, fire spinners, aerial acrobats and all the colorful patrons who make up a festival’s visual tapestry.