If you had few words to describe “A Place Both Wonderful and Strange”, you would say exactly wonderful and strange - eccentric and beautifully dark.

Debuting their full length release "What I Speak I Create" due on August 4th through Sony Records / The Orchard. It’s a fresh of breath of air, with a mixture of seductive tracks such as “Cinder Master” - it blends alluring, siren like vocals with heavy synth beats. As each track progresses, there’s complex and provocative tones that will still something unknown to you but in a good way that’ll make you want to listen again and again.

“W*tch feat. Okti” is the perfect example, it starts of slow, upbeat tempo then just hits you with all its force that’ll cast you under its spell. From darkness comes light, overall it’s an intriguing work of art that shows all raw emotion and put a sound to it.

Bread and Circuses, Inc. A Place Both Wonderful and Strange

It’s the perfect soundtrack to go on a night drive or if you don’t own a car like myself, it’d best the best companion on a night walk....just avoid dark alleys. The gorgeous trio consists of Russ, Shanda, and Laura - their story just like their music is both influenced by witchcraft. It’s not a gimmick theme to the band, it’s something which they identify with and believe in. Done tastefully as A Place Both Wonderful and Strange does, sky’s the limit.

A Place Both Wonderful and Strange are departing for their summer tour after their kickoff show at The Footlight Bar in Ridgewood, NY on August 5th.