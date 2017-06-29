A Plant-Based Poké Bowl You’ll Be Obsessed With

Published on Clean Plates

The food-in-bowls trend paved the way for the dish of the moment: Poké. This traditional Hawaiian dish, essentially a deconstructed sushi roll in a bowl, is usually composed of vibrant vegetables, bright sauces, and fresh fish on a bed of rice. Sounds great–unless you’re a fully plant-based eater. Want to get in on the poké trend, but eating plant-based? We got you.

We made this bowl with colorful, juicy tropical fruit. In the summer, swap in stone fruit or juicy melon at its peak. When autumn’s chill takes over, try bright roasted winter squash like butternut or kabocha. The fruit or sweet vegetables are a vibrant contrast to the piquant sauce, which gets its sweetness from rice wine. When shopping for sauce, look for brands without added sugar, and go organic if you can. Inspired? Check out our satisfying, luscious, tropical fruit bowl, no fish required.

Laura D’Alessandro is a “Healthy-ish” Recipe Hacker + Meal-Prep Expert. Follow her on Instagram for more healthy recipes and nutrition “hacks” for a healthier week!

SERVES: 4

TOTAL TIME:40 MINUTES

ACTIVE TIME:20 MINUTES

Ingredients

1 cup sprouted short grain brown rice

1 ¾ cups water

Sea salt

½ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup mirin (rice wine)

1/4 cup hemp seeds

1/4 cup sesame seeds

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, tamari or coconut aminos, plus more for drizzling (optional)

2 mangoes—peeled, seeded and cubed

1 small papaya—peeled, seeded and cubed

4 cups baby spinach

1 small watermelon radish, trimmed and sliced

1/4 cup toasted pistachios, crushed (1 tbsp for each bowl, for garnish and added crunch)

Toasted wasabi nori sheets, for garnish

Directions

Place rice and water in a medium saucepan. Add a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, or until all the liquid has absorbed (gently tilt pan to check). Remove from heat, fluff with a fork and fold in ¼ cup rice wine vinegar and the mirin. Toss with sesame and hemp seeds. In a medium bowl, mix remaining rice wine vinegar with soy sauce. Add in mangoes and papaya and stir. Fill each of 4 bowls with about ½ cup rice, a handful of baby spinach, and ¼ cup dressed fruit. Top with watermelon radish. Garnish with crushed pistachios and shredded nori sheets. Sprinkle with additional soy sauce, if desired.

