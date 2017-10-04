A Plea about Gun Control from one who never Pleas

I have never taken a political stance on social media nor is it within my comfort zone to do so anywhere other than the privacy of my home. Yet there are times when our inner voice compels us to step forward and speak even if we risk rejection. This is one of those times.

I consider myself to be ultra-liberal in my views. I respect people for who they are and choose to be and have not knowingly ever judged a human being for their religious convictions, sexual orientation, race, color, you name it!

I believe that we are shaped by our perceptions which are passed down by generations of people. We rarely choose to challenge those perceptions. Sometimes those perceptions close us off to hearing other viewpoints. We become so adamant in our belief that our beliefs are the only way to believe that we lock ourselves away from HEARING another person's heart and that to me is shameful.

When I listen to conversations about Gun Control I watch ordinary people who on a daily basis appear to be loving and compassionate human beings turn into maniacal lunatics tearing at each other as though they were predators.

Why do we not realize that life is a compromise and a negotiation? When will we come together as CIVILIZED people and talk intelligently about an issue that affects EVERY SINGLE PERSON on this planet?

It's not a Republican problem nor a Democratic problem nor an Independent problem nor a Tea Party problem. It's not a Christian problem nor a Jewish problem nor a Muslim problem.

It's a HUMAN BEING problem and I feel saddened beyond words that we cannot come to the table and find a MIDDLE ground.

Let's talk honestly. People do not want their second amendment rights tampered with. I understand. However, when the Constitution was written and it spoke about the right to bear arms I am certain they were not referring to assault weapons of the magnitude that exist today.

They call Gun Control a "hot-button" issue.

I call it a "people's issue".

There is compromise and negotiation in every corporation, in every family, in every walk of life. WHY NOT HERE?

Is it not possible for gun enthusiasts to maintain their rights and simultaneously respect that perhaps stricter legislation and oversight might have benefits? I am realistic. It will not solve everything. What if it could make even a small difference?

My heart has broken and sometimes I wonder if someday it will be beyond repair.