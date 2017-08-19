A Porn Site Wants To Revive 'Sense8,' And Not As A Parody

Surprising fans, Netflix announced in June it would not be renewing “Sense8” for a third season.

Now, a very unlikely platform has offered to pick up the slack: xHamster, a porn site. The company’s vice president, Alex Hawkins, posted an open letter this week to the series’ co-creators, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, explaining its dead-serious offer to produce “Sense8.”

“We know it’s unconventional, but we want to bring it back,” Hawkins wrote. “We’re not talking about a parody, or something less than, but an actual revival of the series.”

While the backlash over the series’ cancellation prompted Netflix to grant it a two-hour farewell episode, set to debut in 2018, Lana Wachowski has said she’s still writing a third season in the hope it will get picked up somewhere else.

In the brave new world of streaming platforms, which is getting rather crowded lately, it’s not inconceivable that xHamster might host the series. Hawkins argued that his site is heavily trafficked and therefore has the revenue to back up production. But it also has “the disposition,” he wrote, to take on the series known for tackling “non-normative sexuality.”

“In addition to allowing billions of users to connect with individual articulations of gender and sexuality, we continue to use our audience to speak up against repressive anti-LGBTQ laws in the U.S. and abroad,” he wrote.

The series, which follows a group of eight psychically linked people from around the world who are being hunted by a shadowy research group, has been praised for its depictions of LGBTQ characters. The Wachowskis, who are transgender, took home a GLAAD Media Award in 2016 for Outstanding Drama Series.

HuffPost has reached out to reps for the Wachowskis. You can read the full letter below: