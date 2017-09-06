A positive outlook on immigrants

While the topic of migration is making headlines these days, the city of Berlin has become “a cultural Mecca” in the past recent years for many immigrants. Among the many international artists that Berlin attracts, its Israeli community of artists has formed to become a leading dominant cultural force with influences that reach far beyond their community. This interesting evolution is a part of the general cultural revival that the city of Berlin has seen since the fall of the wall, and the revival of Berlin’s Jewish culturally rich heritage, that has come to a halt around WWII. Today, three generations after the war, it is the grandchildren of the ones who have escaped the war to Israel, and returned to Berlin to reclaim what they have once lost: a vivid Jewish European culture.

These unique circumstances and cultural climate have led to the birth of the ID Festival Berlin, stands for Israel and Deutschland (Germany), now on it’s third year . The festival’s goal is to present a body of work created by Israeli artists who live in Germany, and celebrate their significant cultural contribution, share opportunities, and initiate partnerships with German artists and corporations.

This summer the ID festival Berlin offers a very diverse and interesting program that will be running October 9th-25th, and January 26th-28th. The program includes a special performance of the play “Alone in Berlin” by Habimah Theater, Israel’s national theatre company. Habimah Theatre is scheduled to perform a theatrical adaptation of the famous Hans Fallada novel at the Gorki Theatre on October 24rh, and a symposium on October 25th to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

ID Festival Berlin

I came across this Jewish trend two years ago, not but chance, but by my family relation to the founder and artistic director for the ID Festival Berlin: Ohad Ben-Ari. My talented brother, whose pop career includes, among others, the production of my very debut Album with Universal Records “The Hip Hop Violinist.” Ohad moved to Berlin to continue his career as a pianist and a composer, and has acclaimed many international accolades and performances around the world, including the Berliner Philharmoniker under Sir Simon Rattle.

Although, as a violinist and producer I am a true believer in the power of art and music to create bridges between communities, and have dedicated my music, and my non for profit organization Gedenk to the message of tolerance, being a third generation to grandparents that escaped the horrors of the Holocaust, kept me skeptical, at first. Only after two years of following the great success of the festival, I came to realize that this new trend, not only does work, but also sets up an example for a diversity celebration in a country that has been shaken by the refugee’s crisis, and criticized for absorbing far too many immigrants. Taking in consideration that Berlin was not too long ago the ultimate place of horror for the Jewish people, the success of ID festival Berlin is another living proof for the power of art and music to unite, heal and transform communities around the world.