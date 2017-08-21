A Post Script to Anorexia Nervosa

Yesterday as I was riding my bike, I strolled past a woman with anorexia. “How do you know?” you ask. I know in that way that you know because you’ve been there, that, her…

It was in her walk: those fragile toothpick legs, marching with an ever-determined authority.

This woman mirrored a part of myself in the deep recesses of my mind, like glancing at a hauntingly familiar car in the rearview mirror that makes you want to step on the gas.

I’m not sure exactly when Ana entered my life. She was a person as much as a disorder. She has been born along with that first B+ in high school in World Literature, or with that lone city tennis championship defeat. Both failures put a dent in my plans for perfection.

Or perhaps her arrival came when an obnoxious cross-country teammate called me “She-Ra.” Teen girls do not want to look like She-Ra. Feminine strength does not come in her shape.

In any case, various life events that triggered a deep sense of shame and not feeling “good enough” cast me into a downward spiral to which I gradually surrendered. I no longer had any solutions for myself, and submission to this disease somehow felt like an answer.

Ana became both my best friend and my bully. She accompanied me everywhere. Her appearance is still vivid in my memory: an angry yet sticky sweet mop-head of black hair, mounted upon a stark shadow of a figure. She never slept, and buzzed around in my head with the command of queen bee who stung whenever her insults were challenged, her commands disobeyed, or her temporary acquiescence not revived.

Ana both soothed me with her promises and slaughtered me with her accusations. Every time I skipped a meal or lost a pound, she was my greatest ally. In fact, I became her myself, until she then bolted, teasing me to run after her in a race I could never win. She was relentless.

Every time I ate anything close to a meal or sensed the threatening edge of my waistband, I was in for a beating, like an escapee subject to the baton of a prison guard. Since when did I become guilty of a life I wasn’t even living?

Looking back at those fuzzy days of captivity leaves me symbolically nauseous. How did I exist under such a disorienting spell? The practices to which I subscribed deeply trouble me. I was the belle of the ball, with failure “taped” to my forehead like a bandage on a wound that refused to heal.

I was Craziness itself, brilliantly manifest. I pretended to take communion in mass, slipping the wafer from my mouth into my hand in the gesture of a cough. I feared that it might add too many calories to that day’s slate. I strictly followed the usual pre-weigh-in ritual: refraining from a bite or a sip, removing all jewelry and hairpieces, clipping my nails, and taking off every article of clothing under the dinkiest gown I could find in the pile. Yes, the distorted life I was living was always at stake: an extra ounce or calorie could do me in.

Anorexia inhabits a paradoxical existence: the sword that slays your demons is your weapon of self-destruction. The victory you envision has no destination, but is an eternal endpoint that fades repeatedly in the distance every time you think have won the battle. Ninety pounds becomes the failure you thought would be your victory. Now only eight-five will do…

This past year I learned that the valedictorian of my ivy league class perished of anorexia in her mid-40’s. I cried tears of compassion for days. Honestly, if Ana had demonized me for three decades, I don’t think I would want to live either. Her seductively abusive commands require an superhuman energy that fades over time. Even my friend’s summa cum laude, MD and PhD would not satisfy Ana, but actually served to fuel her fire. To survive with anorexia is to constantly sacrifice. No one can ultimately endure what is ultimately a non-existence.

It took me a long time to escape the confines of Ana. I’m not sure when she passed away. Her departure is as deceptive as her arrival, as she both creeps in unnoticed and dies a long stubborn death. To fight for the life I wasn’t sure I wanted took many years of painfully acquired pounds and days of feeling fat, in addition to a trust that the loving voices of all those who cared for me would not betray me in the end.

My slow victory was found in the courage of combatting Ana’s voice, like hovering under an umbrella during a hail storm. This meant finding a deeper voice that could deafen hers and proclaim me worthy and even loved. Getting better felt like getting worse until somehow the scales ironically tipped in my favor.

Miraculously, I no longer felt compelled to save her as she slipped beneath the surface, begging for a life preserver I no longer carried in my survival kit of recovery. It was a bitter good-bye that initially offered little solace.

The journey to health came in progressive steps: throwing my scale into Rosemary Lake; taking clothes that served as measuring sticks to the “Good Will;” and most of all, a digging up a strength I never knew I had to resist her tyrannical demands.

It is no wonder that anorexia is statistically the deadliest mental illness. To win is to lose, but to lose is to win. Victory entails abandoning your best friend. It is a requirement that to truly live you must watch her die a grizzly death before your very eyes. How cruel that life should come at such a cost.

To finally embrace my body in its strong and healthy state; to know that perfection is the enemy of the good; and to be able to find rest in the spaces of life that are uncertain is indeed a miracle and a gift. No, I do not like it when those shorts fit a little tighter or when my to-do list seems to bury me in powerlessness. But such occasions no longer feel like a threat. Instead, they are a reminder that a little less snacking before bed is in order, or that my life will not fall apart if a few tasks remain undone.