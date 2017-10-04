'A Question of Faith': A film with an answer and a message

Can a movie unite a country? In "A Question of Faith", the unthinkable unites three families from different backgrounds all on differing sides of tragedy. In the latest installment of faith on the big screen, Pure Flix and Silver Lining Entertainment presents: "A Question of Faith" which opened last weekend.

For weeks now, Americans have succumbed to incessant bickering about football, politics, war, nuclear threats and other rather pressing issues. Meanwhile, other Americans and the Caribbean are struggling to rebuild following the devastation left behind by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

While the fault lines of the racial divide seems to shift like the earth's tectonic plates, there's little consideration given to those rebuilding after the hurricane. President Trump's virulent commentary on NFL protests, the threat of nuclear war and even Puerto Rico has left many Americans, even believers scratching their heads asking: "who is my neighbor?" (Luke 10:25-37)

But what if in order to bolster your faith, God set you on a collision course with tragedy? It all comes together in "A Question of Faith", a movie that takes us on the journey of three families experiencing a faith journey life never prepared them for.

We're often ill-prepared when tragedy strikes, but these three families find the strength to press beyond the many questions that arise amidst trial and hardship. The truth of this movie hinges not on what makes us different but what makes us the same. We've all experienced or experiencing doubt, denial and despondency. It's in those shared experiences that we learn the truth about each other. Truths like: inherent goodness, hope for the future and the longing for a savior.

In times like these you need a Savior...be very sure your anchor holds and grips the solid rock. His name is Jesus...- Ruth Caye Jones

Our response to trials and hardship often cause us to question our faith and relationship with God, but this movie will reinforce what we know and profess about a loving God that wants the best for us, even when things don't go the way we plan for them to.

In 2015 we discovered a new normal for feature films of faith. The portrayal of real-life scenarios replaced the somewhat staid formula of writing for audiences of faith. With the breakout success of the Kendrick Brothers' War Room and tepid mainstream reception of the Erwin Brothers' Woodlawn, Christian moviegoers were finally able to experience feature films that looked and sounded like films in theaters next door.

With its message and tone, "A Question of Faith" looks to make an impact at the box office much like "War Room". The initial screening at Megafest in Dallas, had all the early indications that audiences will love the film.

Perfect Timing This movie couldn't have come at a better time for America. Not only is God no respecter of person, neither is tragedy. What often calms the noise in our lives is tragedy. It's in tragedy that we find our common bond. It's in tragedy that we search more diligently for the greater good in our fellow man. Watching the families overcome the strife in their lives leads me to this question...what will it take to bring us to our knees once this film ends? What will it be that buckles our defenses and bows us at the mercy of the Master?

People are hurting all over the world, longing for a deeper sense that God is with them. Jesus Christ is the answer for whatever your question of faith happens to be.

Hopefully, this movie will inspire you to live beyond the challenging moments that cause you to doubt or question everything you thought you knew about faith and truly develop a deeper sense of and connection to God.

This stellar cast has re-defined star power in a faith film. Legendary actress Kim Fields stars in the film opposite Richard T. Jones. T.C. Stallings , Gary Alan Williams, C Thomas Howell, Amber Nelon-Thompson, Marliss Amiea, Renee O'Connor, Donna Biscoe and contemporary Christian artist Jaci Velasquez round out the amazing cast of big and small screen stars.