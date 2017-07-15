A quick decision and 5 minutes that totally changed my day . . .

Today I was on my regular route when I made a decision that changed the course of my day. I listened to this little voice inside of me. I went down the path to the stream and I…

…hopped on rocks.

Yup, that was me – jumping from big boulder to rock to boulder in the stream.

You may be asking, what is the point of sharing this?

The point is that I made a choice to PLAY.

I took five minutes of my life and I jumped around like a little kid. I raised my arms in the air. I let go of all my worries and simply enjoyed that moment to the fullest.

Why? It releases all those happy chemicals in your brain. But more than that – you deserve it. You deserve to enjoy your life fully. And when you do, you give people around you (your children too) permission to enjoy their lives more fully too.

After that, I went home and stopped and took a turn on our rope swing. And I am enjoying my day.

Listen, you may have had a grumpy day. You may have tons of worries and to-dos pressing on you. You may be holding sadness.

Still, I invite you to give yourself permission to play today.

If your whole family is grumpy, put some fun music on loudly and dance by yourself for a few minutes. They may join you!

Go outside and just be. Take time to do nothing. Soak in the natural world.

The next thing you say to your child? Let it be a playful. What is your silliest voice?

Say “Yes” to playing with your child. Chances are, they’re only going to want 15 minutes max. And if all you can do is 5 minutes, do that and be fully present.

Suffering and playfulness can live side by side in the same day. Sometimes we just need to remember that play is an option.

I hope that this message sparks some play for you, my friend. I’m wishing you a peaceful and grounded week.

With warmth & lovingkindness, Hunter