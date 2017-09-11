A Real Credit 'Loophole' To Raising Your Credit Score 193 points in 90 days?

I have to let you in on a bit of a dirty secret of mine. I have made some terrible past financial decisions that ruined my credit for years. Combined with an economy that was struggling which caused my earnings and income to go way down and I was in a financial rut for years. It became normal for me. I became resigned to my self-inflicted fate like some sort of pathetic martyr. It really took me a long time to realize that I was creating my own prison of unnecessary debt that I did not have to stay confined to.

There is No Honor in Staying in Debt Unnecessarily

I had someone send me an alleged “controversial credit loophole video” about a year ago. I usually ignore such “credit secret” pitches as I thought I have seen it all. I only even entertained this video as it was recommended to me from someone I trust and some of the hot button points were completely different from the usual credit secret type products or services I had seen a 100 times before... I am a skeptic by nature and I am even more of a skeptic when it comes to anything labeled as a “secret” or “loophole”

I Had My Doubts To Say The Least

I really did have doubts initially, but I turned into a believer when I saw how it actually worked and how many people this really was helping. Now some of how this works, does indeed use the tried and true methods of leveraging the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), but then there is some “secret sauce” mixed in, for lack of a better metaphor, that truly makes this unique from what I have seen before.

I was put in touch with a California mom named Alison Hilton who was recently able to raise her credit score from 588 to an astonishing 781 in only 90 days...

How Did She Do It?

The answer may surprise you, as it surprised the heck out of me. I say this confidently because I was truly schooled by Allison and discovered everything I ever knew about what it takes to legally fix my credit -was not only completely wrong - it was actually costing me thousands for every single day I ignored the issue

This method, with a little patience and effort, uses the credit laws, and the “secret sauce” technique which allows almost anyone to:

Remove negative and inaccurate credit marks including inquiries, charge-offs, liens, judgements, student loans, and even past bankruptcies Get approved for good credit interest rates and lines of credit... even if... you have bad credit scores

Once used, this method can even activate a little-known credit protection mechanism, which can stop all the harassing collection calls, and force the removal of negative accounts from your credit report.

What's more - this is all 100% legal. And it has nothing to do with hiring high priced credit repair firms, debt lawyers, or filing bankruptcy.

In fact, it's just the opposite... Yes you can do this yourself when armed with the proper knowledge.

Most Americans Have Dings On Their Credit

It’s estimated that over 170 million Americans are struggling with credit card debt and student loan debt. I was certainly part of of this statistic. I felt ashamed and felt I just had to power through it and work hard everyday and maybe I would get out from under the debt in 10 years or so... I wasted so much time thinking this way when there were real ways for me to cut this time by 80%. It was also also a lot easier than I thought it was.

You Have The Right To Fix Your Credit

Yes, this means you have the right to dispute the validity and accuracy of anything or even everything on your Credit Reports. Now of course if you know something is 100% accurate, you may not want to dispute those things. There is NO law that exists that says banks, creditors and credit reporting agencies must report and keep a record of your credit history. But, as a consumer, there are laws that give you protections against and the ability to dispute the frequent inaccurate information these entities often report. Know your rights, use your rights.

Thanks For Reading

Keith “Digital Keith” Gill