A Recap of HBO "Ballers" Luxury Retail Pop-Up Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

“BALLERS” fans, the long awaited anticipation is finally over for the Season 3 return of the hit series, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In case, you missed the season opener, Spencer’s bionic hip is in great working condition, Ricky may possibly become a member of the fatherhood club, (only time will tell). Interestingly enough, this leads to an introspective look at the issue of infertility. But prior to the July 23rd television premiere, HBO hosted an exclusive red carpet, “Ballers” Pop-Up shop in Los Angeles.

From high profile tastemakers to members of the cast and crew, it was truly a night to remember! Some of the evening's most notable guests were Jessica White (model), Jesse Williams (actor), Jay Ellis (actor), Baron Davis (professional athlete), Omar Benson Miller (actor) and Rob Weiss (executive producer), plus many more.

Michael Angulo/Team Epiphany Jesse Williams, Omar Benson Miller

Adding to the ambiance, the elaborate affair featured show-themed motorcycles and luxury Bentleys. With DJ Wonder and Virgil Abloh on the ones and twos, those in attendance were privy to an evening of mixing and mingling, great tunes and one-of-a kind cocktails.

Continuing the theme of hosting a true VIP experience a luxury co-branded capsule collection, created in partnership with innovative brands, featured throughout the current season such as Pyer Moss, Buscemi, Cazal, Hall of Fame and ROC96 x MadeWorn, gave audience members a chance to gain a personal glimpse of the clothing that will be worn by the shows characters. Also, as a parting gift, attendees were treated with an amazing opportunity to take an item home from the capsule collection.

Michael Angulo/Team Epiphany Buscemi White High Top

With the series being at the intersection of professional sports, wealth and fame, there’s no denying, you have to look the part in order to play the part. In the first two seasons, fashion played an important role in helping to shape the narrative of each character by telling a story through their wardrobe attire.

“This is going to be the most action-packed and stylish season of BALLERS yet [...], said official Costume Designer Tiffany Hasbourne. With an impeccable eye for detail matched with a stylish approach, she’s been the creative force for numerous celebs and has styled for other popular television programs, as well.

Michael Angulo/Team Epiphany