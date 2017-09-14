A Red, White & Blue Cheesecake Everyone Will Love

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

Cheesecake is the perfect creamy indulgence—not to mention a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. But just because you’re dairy-free doesn’t mean you can’t have this dreamiest of treats. Our go-to recipe (see below) is raw, vegan and simple to whip up—but don’t tell your friends, who will be totally impressed with your dessert-making prowess.

What’s the secret? This luscious dessert combines omega-rich walnuts, cashews, and virgin coconut oil, plus Medjool dates and maple syrup for sweetness. The best part? You can customize with different healthy mix-ins to suit any taste.

Adorn it with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for the 4th of July. Swirl in key lime or lemon for a bright hit of citrus, or vanilla and orange zest for a creamsicle flavor. You can even shape it into easy-to-eat bites or bars for potlucks and backyard BBQs. One thing is for sure: No matter what you do with it, even non-vegans will love it.

Bio: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

SERVES: 16

TOTAL TIME: 8 HOURS 15 MINUTES

ACTIVE TIME: 15 MINUTES

Ingredients

For Crust:

1/2 cup Medjool dates, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup raw shelled walnuts

For Filling:

2 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight

1/2 cup virgin coconut oil, melted

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

Optional Mix-ins:

All natural peanut butter, shredded coconut, berries (fresh or frozen), Key lime juice, raw chocolate, cacao powder

For Toppings:

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries

Directions

Make Crust: In a food processor, blend dates and walnuts. Firmly press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch round cake tin. Cover and freeze until ready to use. Make Filling: Drain cashews and rinse with cool water; pat dry. Add to a food processor, along with remaining filling ingredients (not including mix-ins). Pulse until smooth. Stir in any mix-ins with a flexible spatula. Remove crust from freezer. Pour filling on top and spread evenly. Cover with foil and freeze overnight. One hour before serving, transfer cake to refrigerator. Sprinkle berries on top and serve. (Store leftovers covered in freezer for up to two weeks.)

