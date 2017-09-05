A Reporter's Journey Into the Life of a College Athlete Who Committed Suicide

Was it hard to talk to Maddy's family and friends about this? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

What Made Maddy Run: from noted ESPN commentator and journalist Kate Fagan, the heartbreaking and vital story of college athlete Madison Holleran, whose death by suicide rocked the University of Pennsylvania campus and whose life reveals with haunting detail and uncommon understanding the struggle of young people suffering from mental illness today.

It was hard, even though Maddy’s family was determined to make her death something that helped create change. Just because they wanted to tell Maddy’s story, it didn’t mean there weren’t pockets of difficulties, and moments where there were questions I didn’t want to ask because they felt too sensitive. Those moments still occurred in abundance because we are all human beings. So even though there was a mutual desire to tell this story, there was always going to be questions and concepts that were going to be fraught and would have to be talked through. That did happen on occasion but they were made easier by the simple fact that all of us came to this project wanting to ensure that we told a bigger story that would help young students and student athletes understand the world around them.

I approached Maddy’s family like a human being first, a journalist second. That was the mindset I had the whole time, from when we first reported for espnW and for the book. I never asked anything of them that I felt would cross a line. Certainly that line moved as I built more trust—there were things I wouldn’t have asked in the beginning that a few years later I did feel comfortable asking. I always calibrated based upon how I felt as a human and whether or not it would make me feel weird and like I was crossing a line if I asked them something. I always let that be my barometer.