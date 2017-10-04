A retirement reality-check from an 89-year-old man and his dog.

Occasionally, something hits you right between the eyes that re-centers you on the things that matter most. I recently received a hand-written note from an 89-year-old customer that did just that. He receives guaranteed retirement income payments from us every month, as part of his former employer’s pension plan. While the note was brief, it packed a meaningful punch:

“Just a short “thank you” for the regular and both appreciated and needed checks for me in my retirement years. After 65+ active years in the ministry, these days alone make me yearn for action. My wife passed away last year and my dog tries to be a good friend. No problems. God has been good. Your regular help is a big boost. May God bless you.”

Wow. This note was so genuine and hit so close to home, I almost felt like I was there when he wrote it. He reminded me why I (and hundreds of my teammates) head to work every day, determined to help Americans take positive financial steps to and through their retirement journey and made me ask myself what else I could do.

From there, I turned to my computer, Googled the word “retirement” and, just as I suspected, was presented with hundreds of images featuring perfectly groomed, silver-haired retirees walking on beaches in bathrobes, sipping on glasses of glistening white wine and sitting in front of stunning charcuterie boards overflowing with meats, cheeses, olives, grapes, beeswax and truffle oil. Don’t get me wrong, I’d never turn down a good charcuterie board (especially if there’s real beeswax involved!), but I wasn’t convinced that those pictures represented what retirement really looks like for most.

In the “real world,” most of the retirees I know want to spend time with family, take up old hobbies, learn new ones, volunteer, work part-time, garden and maybe take the occasional cruise. These retirees had a spending and savings plan during their working years and were realistic about managing their money in retirement.

The note reminded me that retirement income planning is so vital because it helps ensure some level of safety, security and certainty — no matter how long we live or whatever curve balls we may try to dodge. It also reminded me that the heart of my job is to help people maintain dignity and control until the end, rather than helping them buy giant boats or go on safaris.

There are very few ways to receive predictable, guaranteed and protected income during retirement. Yes, Social Security is one. A defined benefit plan, or pension, is another. So, what else is there?

Annuities.

Annuities often get a bad rap. Many people assume that all annuities have high fees, tie up your money and are too complex to understand. Yes, annuities can be complex. Guaranteed (or “for sure”) income can also be expensive (especially in a low interest rate environment). But all that said, creating a guaranteed income stream (like an annuity) can potentially make a huge difference as you go deeper into retirement.

For some retirees, Social Security is plenty. For others, having that additional guaranteed income could make a big difference — especially as we see more and more Americans carrying fixed expenses like mortgage and student loan debt into retirement. (Yes, I said student loan debt. There are already nearly 200,000 American 65 years or older carrying student loan debt.)

For those of you nearing retirement, take advantage of the online tools available to help you better understand how additional guaranteed income might play into your planning. If you want to make it easier on yourself, find a dedicated financial professional to help you sort through the products and look for ways to help create a retirement income stream that best fits your needs.

We received permission from the 89-year-old customer to share his note with others, hoping it would fuel inspiration and action. My hope is that it inspires you to take the retirement income planning steps right for you to maintain dignity and peace of mind to the very end.

By the way, his dog’s name is Goliath.