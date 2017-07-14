A Ride Through the City with Chaz French: 'True Colors' Out Now

Chaz French, rapper and youth empowerment activist takes us on a ride through his city in releasing his debut studio album, ‘True Colors,’ on today, July 14. That ride, of course, includes the current nationwide cataclysmic crisis—as a true D.C. native and Motown/Capitol Records signee would—with a plea for unity and organization. The speed bumps we encounter in the music are a product of Chaz French’s survival of homelessness, a fatal car accident, absent father, and single parent household. With a fastened seatbelt, Chaz French even exposes systematic issues and the responsibility of the impoverished where the ultimate price to provide for family is paid with incarceration.

All of his themes comment on his earned respect and finesse needed for such a brilliant package. The 17-track phenomenon is brimming with bold and honest lyrics in front of cool, breezy beats you’d play riding shotgun, windows down. You’ll find a good ole cafeteria-table-drumming sound, and occasional altar call church organs. Like any long distance car ride, the album is heavy at times, but light in just the right places where you’d blast the volume and recline your seat. The passengers on the ride, Chaz French’s collaborations, include: B.J. the Chicago Kid, Saba Abraha, Big G, Casey Veggies, Kenny Burns, Curren$y, Marco Mckinnis, Eddie Vanz, Shy Glizzy, Kevin Ross, Tony Lewis Jr., and Innate James, Phil Ade.

Here is what Chaz French has to say about his latest project, ‘True Colors’:

In the caption of one of your Instagram posts, you said "this album feels like a ride through my city." Take us on that ride and tell us about how your city helped shape your music and persona.

This ride is definitely a ride through the city, literally. The transitions, the skits. We’re in a car the whole time, literally on the album. It’s just my side of the story and what I’ve seen growing up in D.C., and just also being a person whose moved out of D.C. and has lived elsewhere for five plus years and coming back home and really understanding how much D.C. had an affect on me. Sometimes you never really know how something or someone or a situation has had an affect on you until you’ve left it and you go elsewhere and have to come back. Growing up in D.C., I didn’t feel like I experienced it the way I should’ve or the way I would’ve liked to even though I lived there. I didn’t dive in the culture as much as I wanted to as far as going to “Go Go’s.” I couldn’t even have a North Face at one time. People in my neighborhood were getting robbed for having a North Face and my mom wasn’t having that shit. I got my first pair of Foamposites when I was like 18—when I was old enough to buy them on my own. D.C. has definitely shaped me into the man I am today just as far as how upfront I am, my attitude and the way I carry myself, even the way I dress, even the music I choose to listen to, even the way I choose to perform, it’s all D.C., it’s all me.

Tell us about your earliest experience with Motown. What were some of the first songs you heard and played repeatedly?

Marvin Gaye is from D.C. so you know that is my hometown. “Let's Get It On,” “Sexual Healing,” that shit was being played in my house when I was young. I had to hear that at all times. Michael Jackson, just everybody. I can go on and on about early experiences, but I’m definitely going to go with Marvin Gaye for my first songs as far as Motown goes.

On influencers of album...

Oh man! A lot of people influenced me for this album—Kirk Franklin, which is why I have the song “Let it Shine.” I’m a big, big Anderson Paak fan. I feel like he had one of the best albums in the past couple years. Just his delivery and his transition, he just made some of the best music I’ve heard in a while. Being around Wale in certain sessions and just seeing how he works and how he operates and how he gets songs done in an extremely fast amount of time and it’s like damn how’d he come up with that shit that fast? I feel like Jay IDK put out a great album and his work ethic is amazing. Being around people like him, Innanet and Phil and a lot of people from the album were really who I drew a lot of inspiration from because I believe in those people a lot. That’s who I looked up to these past couple of years. Frank Ocean is one of my favorite artists. I listen to his album a lot. Listening to that album, I was like I wish I could make music like that. The way he wears his heart on his sleeve just translates in a different way with different words and cadences. It’s amazing.

Hannah Sider

Your music speaks so strongly about the African American struggle, paying close attention to some major, heartbreaking themes such as growing up in a single parent household, police brutality, and mass incarceration. Talk about those themes after experiencing them first-hand and now having children of your own who will someday play your music.

Number one, being a father is the best thing that has ever happened to me. It has definitely bettered me as an artist. I do not omit anything from my music because eventually they’re going to live lives of their own and they’re going to experience things no matter what I try to preach and instill into them. They’re going to do what they want ultimately when they’re of age. But right now it’s my job to do as best as I can as far as guiding them the right way and directing them to the right path. Also, taking my experiences that were negative and you know letting them know look, you don’t have to take this route. There’s always an easy way out. Ultimately, I want my kids to make their own decisions when they’re of age. Me making the music is only going to be better for us so that I can take care of them in more of a way that I’m already doing. You can’t hide anything from kids these days with the Internet. My daughter is three and she knows how to use YouTube and Instagram. She knows how to do all of that so I mean, there’s no point in hiding it.

On providing hope in music...

I want all of my music to exude hope as much as possible because when I was going through things, the number one thing I turned to was music so I wanted to give off the same feeling that someone gave me. I feel like hope and faith and just giving people a sense that everything will be okay is the number one reason why you should make music in general or why you should express anything in an art form because you never know how your craft can ultimately save a life.

In your song "Somehow," you talk about getting the young people together. As a representative of the youth, both in your persona and your style, what other ways do you give back or interact with the youth outside of your music?

That’s a great question! Outside of music, I just try to stay in touch with the youth as much as I can. We just gave back over 150 pairs of New Balances to two different schools in D.C. With them seeing that, I feel like it’s something that will motivate them to want to follow my lead and get out of the situation that they’re in. I try to give back as much as I can even if it’s just retweeting somebody or replying to a DM, or even if it’s just “Hey Chaz! It’ll be dope to meet you.” “Okay, cool pull up.” I’ll pull up to wherever they are. Just showing people that just because you’re in a different position in life doesn’t mean that you’re still not human. A lot of people look at artists and celebrities like they’re robots or something or they’re different from everybody else. No, we bleed just like everyone else does. You gotta show people that they can reach you, they can touch you. It is what it is. I just try to stay as close and connected as possible.

You say, "Calling on God, but he don't feel like talking" and then in a following song you say, "I know this is my season coz he answers when I pray..." I think this is the perfect example of the complex life of faith. Can you share more about that complication and how you deal with self-doubt and rejection?

Me dealing with self-doubt and rejection is normal. I feel like if you don’t question what you do sometimes then it’s not really meant for you. I feel like sometimes you gotta sit back and really just question everything. A lot of times you end up being in positions where you’re like damn I saw this coming, but now that I’m actually here… What do I do? How do I react? Also, a lot of times advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer. We just want confirmation a lot of the times. Self-doubt and rejection is just you trying to figure out if this is really what you’re supposed to do or you’re trying to accept the fact that you’re actually in the position that you dreamed to be in so the way I deal with it is just accepting it. There’s nothing wrong with doubting yourself sometimes. I feel like sometimes you have to beat yourself up and then the recovery process can be healing. You gotta fall sometimes to know what getting up is like. You gotta fall sometimes to understand that you can have it one day and possibly lose it the next. I feel like life is such a contradiction because it’s easy but it’s not. But then sometimes we make it more than what it is. When I said “Calling on God but he don’t feel like talking,” God always wants to talk to you, but I meant that in the sense of, he just didn’t answer me when I wanted him to answer me. Sometimes he may not answer you for a day, he may not answer for a month, a year or maybe he has answered, but you just didn’t hear him or see it.

On graphic decisions for the album cover...

My album is “True Colors” so I just wanted to not only show MY true colors but also what I felt like the true colors of where I’m from are as well. With the police car, there’s a lot going on right now as far as police brutality and how America is operating—so it’s only right. I put the “Dump Trump” and “Not My President” because he’s not my president and I didn’t vote for him, and we shouldn’t even be in the position to where we have to dump Trump.

Every image on the cover is just a representation of every song, so the images are just everything put together. The keychain represents a certain song, the mambo sauce represents a certain song, the “not my president” and “dump trump” represents a certain song, “Amerikkka.” Having the cross and the chain represents my belief and faith in God; the open bottle represents the turn up side of Chaz French. And my kids are always going to be a part of my album covers so get used to seeing those beautiful faces.

Once you hear the album, it’ll all come together and it’ll make sense. You can check out my website TrueColorsProject.com to get the meanings behind the images and the songs as well. I can’t wait until everyone hears this album.