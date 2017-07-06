A Run for AAJ’s Parliamentarian: An Interview with Tad Thomas

Few are as driven and tirelessly motivated as Tad Thomas is to help fellow lawyers be the best they can be. In addition to gaining recognition as one of Kentucky’s top 50 attorneys and running a successful Louisville personal injury practice, Tad Thomas dedicates his time to empowering other lawyers by helping them become leaders in the industry, better utilize technology tools, and improve their practices.

Through organizations like the American Association for Justice, the Kentucky Justice Association, and dozens of other organizations, Tad has volunteered his time and knowledge to continue the education and development of his peers through seminars, CLE (continuing legal education) programs, and leadership guidance. He travels multiple times a month to serve on committees, give talks and presentations, and be a spokesperson for the legal groups and organizations he proudly supports.

One of the most important organizations to Tad is the American Association for Justice (AAJ). In addition to providing trial lawyers with the support to help them represent their clients to the best of their abilities, AAJ represents the interests of those who have been injured by the wrongful conduct of others by lobbying on Capitol Hill. Tad currently serves on the AAJ Board of Directors, its Executive Committee, and several other working committees that help manage the organization and achieve its goals. For the past year he has also been campaigning for the elected position of Parliamentarian of the organization.

When Tad isn’t traveling all over the country helping others, he can be found at his home base in Louisville, KY. There, he runs Thomas Law Offices and represents legal clients locally and nationwide.

I hear Tad’s friends and peers ask one question all the time— “Does this guy even sleep”? I wonder that myself.

Tad and I recently had some time (while he was on a plane, nonetheless) to do an interview regarding his Parliamentarian campaign and his passionate approach to law and teaching others how to excel as lawyers. Here’s what he had to say:

RR: Do you even sleep?

Tad: Ha. When there is time. But, I haven’t had much time or sleep lately.

RR: Why did you become a lawyer?

Tad: I was fortunate to have great mentors from a very early age. When I was in college, I read an article about an incredible trial lawyer, Frank Haddad. He was the dean of the bar, an incredible man, and an incredible lawyer. I was fascinated by his role in the Louisville legal arena and all that he did to help people, both in the courtroom and out.

Frank and my grandfather were friends so I worked my way into his office as a runner while in college. After just one summer, I fell in love with the law. From then on, I had tunnel vision. How, could I get into law school? How could I pass the bar? How could I open my own firm? It became an obsession to help people who couldn’t help themselves by advocating for their rights and enforcing the Constitution.

RR: Does that reason still hold true today?

Tad: Absolutely. I get angry when I hear lawyers say they don’t like their jobs. They need to find a different line of work. What lawyers do is important to individuals, to the justice system, and to our nation. Every case matters. Every year that goes by I get more passionate about what I do and what our firm does to help people.

RR: What is your philosophy as a leader?

Tad: Lead by example. Even though I travel a lot, when I’m in the office, I try to make sure I’m the one who turns the lights on in the morning and turns them out in the evening. One of my favorite quotes is, “Leaders are visionaries with a poorly developed sense of fear and no concept of the odds against them.” Leadership is about hard work, being bold, and being fearless.

RR: Why is educating your peers important to you?

Tad: As I have said before, I have been privileged all my life. Not privileged financially, but privileged to have had friends, family, mentors, and teachers who have helped me every step of the way by providing education, encouragement, and opportunities. I’ve had people show me the right way to practice law and have been around people willing to share their knowledge with me. The least I can do is do the same for anyone else who asks.

RR: Why are you passionate about the AAJ?

Tad: (Laughing) This interview isn’t long enough for me to tell you all the reasons, so let me name a few. There is no other organization in the country that makes its primary mission the protection of the 7th Amendment and keeping the courthouse doors open so average people can stand up to powerful people, corporations, and institutions. Without AAJ, you would see the rights of Americans taken away overnight. We stand up and fight every day to make sure that doesn’t happen.

I also love the organization because of its members and what they’re able to accomplish daily. My friends in AAJ are like my family. They know what it’s like to have to fight every day to help someone who doesn’t have the ability to fight for themselves.

RR: You’re already on the AAJ Executive Committee. Why run for Parliamentarian?

Tad: The executive committee plays an important role in the organization for sure, but the President and the officers drive the organization’s direction. I want to serve as an officer because I want to make sure that AAJ stays true to its roots, but at the same time, modernize. This puts it in the best position possible to accomplish its goals.

RR: You’ve stated that it’s important for you to “give back to the community”, but what does that phrase mean to you specifically?

Tad: As I said, I’ve been very fortunate to have family, friends, and mentors who have given me opportunities. Many people in this world aren’t given those same opportunities. So, I consider it my obligation to give others opportunities however I can. One of the ways I have done that is through our public library where I have served on several boards over the years. Libraries give opportunities and education to people who might not otherwise have access to either.

RR: If you weren’t a lawyer, what would you do?

Tad: If I had the choice of any job? General Manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. The only thing I’d love more than going to court every day would be watching baseball every day.

RR: Thanks for taking the time to chat, Tad. There is no denying your passion and commitment to helping fellow lawyers, your community, and the AAJ. Your energy is infectious.

Go get some sleep.