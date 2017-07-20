A School Principal Inspired by Adult Literacy

Dr. Rosa Cabrera is a principal who believes the way to increase student achievement is to encourage, challenge and coach her teachers by giving honest feedback about their work. This Texas native, currently the principal at Neely O’Brien Elementary School in Kent, Washington, started her education career as a kindergarten teacher in Killeen, Texas.

While Rosa was teaching kindergarten, she discovered that her 32-year-old sister did not know how to read. The revelation opened her eyes and became the catalyst for her to pursue a leadership role in education. She works diligently to ensure that all children in her school are reading above or at their given level.

Rosa has earned her superintendent certificate and is a member of the AASA/Howard University Urban Superintendents Academy cohort. Her goal on her path to superintendency is to get others to understand her vision and driving passion, despite that fact that they may have conflicting views.

According to Rosa, inundating kids with content alone is not a successful learning method. It’s important to use technology and data to determine the best ways to meet the needs of children as learners.

The future look bright for Rosa Cabrera and Neely O’Brien Elementary School is lucky to have her as their passionate and thoughtful leader.

About Dr. Rosa Cabrera

Dr. Rosa Cabrera is the principal at Neely O’Brien Elementary School in the Kent School District in Kent, Washington. The school has an enrollment of approximately 740 students in grades K - 6.

Rosa earned her Bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University and her Master’s degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. She earned her Doctoral degree in Educational Administration from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she also earned her superintendent certificate.

Further Reading:

New Haven Register - Turnover rises for urban superintendents

Education Week - The Newest Trend in Data-Driven Decisionmaking

Charlotte Observer - 5 ways to help bright low-income students to excel

Additional Reading:

K-8 learning boosted by interactive curriculum

Thought leaders mentoring the next generation of superintendents

Equity in education supported by progressive school leadership

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.