A Serene Approach

We begin in ruin and end in catalytic change, with a serene Goddess in the middle of it all, prescient given the numerology of 1 or new beginnings and the development of the self. We come full circle with the number 1 and this reading indicates that process.

Three cards from the Major Arcana along with one each from Swords and Disks comprise today’s reading. Whenever multiple cards from a single suit appear it’s significant, but when they appear from the Major Arcana, soul archetypes are in play and we need to take notice. The general influences cards are the 10 of Swords, The Moon, and the 8 of Disks followed by The Empress in the position of unknown influence and The Tower as the outcome.

Ruin is the title of the 10 of Swords in the Thoth Tarot deck. 10 swords, tips broken, appear in a pattern where nine swords pierce and shatter a tenth in the center of the card. A heart represents its damaged hilt suggesting that reason or intellect has overshadowed our emotions. Slander or betrayal from others may be in play and it’s wise not to ignore our instincts at this time. While much is happening, the lighter, yellow center suggests that a new day is dawning after so much grief.

Two dark towers stand tall behind twin Anubis figures, each holding a staff in one hand and an Ankh symbol in the other. The Hermetic Principle of Correspondence is reflected in the as above, so below feel of The Moon. Mystery, illusion, and deception are among the traditional interpretations for this eighteenth card from the Major Arcana.

Spirit is more heavily weighted than form illustrated by the space Lady Harris gives The Moon and the gods on the upper part of the card. The same rolling hill-like shapes appear above and below the separation between the gods and humanity. The Moon dies giving birth to the Sun held by the scarab below representing the eternal cycle of birth and death. Considered the Crone aspect of the Goddess, The Moon asks us to confront our fear and to awaken to what’s hidden. We quiet our minds and go within to seek truth.

A well-rooted plant sinks deep into the earth providing a strong foundation for its growth. The sun illuminates the background of the 8 of Disks as four flowers with pentagram centers extend on either side of the stalk. A sense of abundance and balance are depicted indicating that we are well-prepared for the future.

Jan Erickson

The Empress sits serenely on her throne pregnant with new life surrounded by nature’s gifts. She is the Goddess in her Mother Aspect representing elegance, beauty, and grace. Also representing a portal between Spirit and form, The Empress’s receptive presence suggests fertility, success, and abundance. In the position of unknown influence, The Empress is reminding us of our essential grace in Spirit and to experience our life through that awareness.

The Tower presents in the outcome position of the reading, it’s fiery presence creating all sorts of havoc while the All-Seeing Eye shines down from above. A dove flies above the carnage while the snake of rebirth sits coiled and ready for renewal. People fall from The Tower’s rooftop as it comes crashing down.

We have come full circle on something and now we’re prepared for new experiences. We have been purified by fire and moved past beliefs or behavior which no longer serve. Although The Tower scene looks frightening, in truth, it’s change that’s both catalytic and positive. The Moon suggests that we understand the cyclical nature of our lives, going within to seek truth while The Empress reinforces our inner serenity.

As I’ve said in other posts, we respond or react far more than we observe. But in doing so, we may keep alive a situation that without our interference could die its own death giving us the opportunity to move on more quickly. The Empress teaches us that a serene approach with an eye on the future is better than chaos and becoming stuck in the past.