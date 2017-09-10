A Serial Entrepreneur with a Passion for Information Security

MK: What inspired you to start your first business?

TM: I started my first technology business, Data Guard Systems, in 2001. It was a software as a service business geared towards a niche retail sector, and the business experienced tremendous growth during the years following its inception. However, in 2007, I felt we were coming close to hitting a growth ceiling. The market we were catering to was getting saturated, and our customers were beginning to suffer from financial disruptions to their revenue. It was due to a combination of specific industry changes as well as the decrease in consumer confidence surrounding the impending Great Recession. So I was left with a major decision to make. Do I continue to invest profits in a business with a potentially declining customer base, or do invest in something new? In search of the new venture, I did some consulting work with the federal government, and I saw the government’s difficulty in deploying and verifying encryption technology. Given my background in simplifying services through the cloud, I embarked on building the AlertBoot managed encryption service. In this day and age of very public data breaches, we’ve help many of our customers stay out of all sorts of trouble---something that I find very personally fulfilling.

MK: Where does your love of data security come from?

TM: As we get more connected, businesses need to take information security seriously in order to protect proprietary and sensitive information. The information security field is also constantly innovating. In addition, I knew that working in the information security field would help me learn about many of the technical aspects of building and delivering a software product. An interesting aspect of an information security job is that it is involved in every software and network tier of an online product. As technology continues to advance, being in information security today is more exciting than ever.

MK: What are the three things your soul must accomplish in this lifetime?

TM: 1) I want to make information security more mainstream in people’s lives. The news of all these highly avoidable data breaches saddens me, as repairing the effects of a breach can be quite difficult. 2) I want to give back to the institutions and people who have helped me, as a way of paying it forward to those in the next generation. I recently joined the board of my high school’s endowment fund to help shape technology programs. I learned how to code in high school, and my fascination with technology was fostered there. 3) Be the best I can be. I believe in following the Golden Rule. MK: What are you passionate about in terms of your business? TM: I’m passionate about building a great product. Having the opportunity to continually play and learn with new technology is very exciting. I don’t think I would be in this line of work if my if my days were routine!

MK: What advice do you have for others wanting to go into this field?

TM: Always be learning! Security is about keeping up up with the evolution of technology, so you cannot ever think you know it all. The new advances in technology that often introduce efficiency will introduce new security risks. For example, Cloud services bring new levels of cost and process efficiency, but the security holes can be a huge challenge.

MK: What are some of the business challenges you have faced along the way?

TM: Every day poses a challenge. You have to be willing to tackle the mundane aspects of the job in order to have the opportunity to do the fun stuff. I don’t like dealing with finance or collections, but I can’t completely delegate that task. I just look at it as the necessary evil so I can spend more time doing to aspects of the job that I enjoy. Also, similarly to what I did as a child, I always ate my vegetables first to get it out of the way. This way I can enjoy the tastier parts of the meal in peace.

MK: How does a busy entrepreneur make room for joy in his life?

TM: I focus on keeping positive. The pessimist would call it foolish optimism, but that’s probably why most successful entrepreneurs are not pessimists. I also care of myself both physically and mentally. I exercise and see friends and family regularly. Advances in technology make it easier to work from anywhere, and if it’s possible to do so in your line of business, you should take advantage of such technology. Working in different locations around the country and world may give you that mental change in environment your mind may yearn, and it will help you understand different customer perspectives. The more balanced my life is, the more productive and stimulated I am, which benefits my work.