A Shift In Perspective May Be the Key to Unlocking Your Dream

It feels like it’s been FOREVER since I’ve woken with a sense of purpose, a genuine excitement for life, and a feeling that everything will be okay.

It happened this morning.

When you set out on a journey to discover yourself, your purpose, and learn how to love “you” again, a few things happen. You spend a lot of time crying, because you realize how wounded you really are, and how difficult the journey will be. You begin to gain awareness; and that awareness leaves you feeling so confused and hopeless about the mammoth amount of “self-improvement” you need to do, that you want to quit and return to the familiar – merely existing. In that space there is numbness, and being numb leaves you feeling able to cope.

The second thing is my favorite. It’s alignment. Once you make the decision to “do” for yourself, to live like you are worth it, and to learn to love the person you have spent so many years denigrating, people and things begin to align. People come into your life who play a vital part in guiding you along this journey. Gifts are offered, tools that help and teach you how to pursue a loving relationship with self.

Those tools came to me in the form of free meditation classes, meet ups, motivational talks and introductions to networks that undoubtedly will play a role in helping me realize my dreams.

Introducing me to these tools was Bianca, a spirited New York socialite, the kind who struts all over Manhattan with her Maltese dog, Barbie (duh) in a bag.

Barbie

Bianca is one of the greatest paradoxes, or perhaps greatest examples of balance I’ve ever encountered. There’s the Bianca who sits for nine hours getting highlights before a night out on the town, the Bianca who rocks red lippie better than Scarlet Johansen and even Marilyn Monroe. And then there’s the Bianca who meditates and imbues such spiritual depth that listening to her is like listening to a guru at an Ashram in India. I got my dose over the phone, while she sat in the hairdresser’s chair getting those highlights. Oh the irony!

Bianca & Bianca

I met Bianca a few days prior to this pep talk, at a vegetarian food festival, and she, “by chance,” just happened to sit next to me during a presentation by one of New York’s most famous vegan chefs. But, I’m learning that nothing, and I mean NOTHING happens by chance.

Days later, this 30-year-old, was sharing with me, who is merely months shy of 40, about her assessment of me following our first, brief encounter.

“You’re stuck,” she said. “You’re just going through the motions, getting up each day because you have to, but you’ve lost your sense of purpose.” She was spot on. But I rebelled. How could she, a total stranger, possibly have gleaned all of that about me after sitting next to me for just a few minutes? I asked. So she gave an eye-opening example.

“Take the veg fest,” she said. “There you were at an amazing event with all of the people and things in the industry you are passionate about and want to build a business around, and you spent your time complaining about wanting to go home because your feet hurt.”

I was embarrassed. Was I that transparent? And as if to prove that I am, she answered my thoughts by saying, “But don’t worry. It’s not obvious to everyone. I just picked up on it because I was tuned into you.”

Bianca’s assessment of me hurt, but it was my “A-ha Moment” - and this is where I got a first glimpse of my growth. Instead of sulking about what a loser I am (my usual MO), I decided I was going to do something about it.

I had a chance at a do-over. In a few days there would be a similar event. I booked my ticket, went out and found some comfy shoes, and I left home determined to build some networks, make some new connections, live in the moment, realize and receive the gifts.

After trekking through the never-ending Javits Center for hours, my feet, in spite of the comfy shoes, still hurt. But I didn’t complain. This time around, I chose a different focal point. What we focus on grows, so I focused on the amazing entrepreneurs there who are living the dream I am currently pursuing. I made some notable connections that I am beyond excited to follow up on.

I left Javits with newfound motivation to work on my blog and other entrepreneurial ventures.

Later that night, on the corner of 37th Street and Broadway, Bianca, Barbie and I stood, then sat for hours, talking and sharing. She questioned why I was not more dedicated to my blog and my writing.

“I feel like a hypocrite,” I said. “Here I am writing a blog about self love, and I hate myself.”

“Then share that,” she said. “Be honest about what you feel. Who better to share about a journey of self love, than a person who is actually on that journey, learning the process,” she said.

There we were, minutes to mid-night on a Sunday in the middle of Manhattan, and this spritely little 30-year-old was dropping more wisdom than I had heard from any 50 or 60 something in ages. Bianca said lots of guru-ish things.

“There is no good or bad,” she said. “There just is. There is no right or wrong. Don’t worry about acting out of fear, your soul will choose what it needs, depending on the lessons you are in the space to learn.”

Most of it sounded like a bunch of poppycock to me. I’m now starting out on this journey of enlightenment, and I’m noticing that those on it all seem to speak the same language, using the same words and the same ambiguous phrases. But I just don’t get it. They all seem like riddles. They sound cool, but to me, they make absolutely no sense. Maybe someway along the journey, as I become more enlightened, I’ll get it, and I’ll start to sound as cool as they do.

But, one thing that did resonate deeply as I stood in the noisy/quiet, busy/still, dirty/crystal clear Manhattan air with my newfound “guru” and her bitch with an attitude, was when she said “stop procrastinating!”

“You want to write. Then write. Each morning, as soon as you wake up, write a page. And at night, before you go to bed, do the same. And for God’s sake, stop taking everything so literally!”

Then we hugged and went our separate ways. Me back to Jersey, her back to her mid-town apartment. I showered, and went to bed, and in the morning, I wrote!

What are you dreaming of? And why are you procrastinating? Are you so focused on what you think you are lacking that you fail to see the abundance offered up to help you attain your dreams? Still your mind. Focus entirely on the many things, encounters and networks you have to be thankful for. Whatever you are dreaming of, don’t make excuses. Do not wait for conditions to be perfect. Do a little bit today. Do a little more tomorrow. Stick with it, and eventually, you will see the picture begin to take form.

I dare you to write down that one major thing you really want to accomplish. Pin it so that it’s the first thing you see each morning, and the last thing you see at night. Then, during the day, pay attention to all of the little encounters that may otherwise go unnoticed in your life and ask yourself why you were allowed to have that experience, and how you can use that experience to bring your dream closer to reality.

With love – M

xoxo

P.S. Follow Bianca’s and Barbie’s adventures on Instagram: @thebiancalopez and @thebarbiebear