A short Interview with Business Magnate - Anmol Seth

Entrepreneurs especially Billionaires are my favorite breed of people on the planet. They can come in all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds.They put everything on the line, they risk it all, with no playbook, and inept aptitude. They give the rest of us jobs and inspiration and are the very foundation of our way of living.

Today, in my entrepreneurship interview series, I am going to introduce you to someone who is a Business Magnate and mastermind in marketing. He breathes & breeds Business, with an extensive experience and having an eye for detail for everything he indulges in. Meet Anmol Seth, who is one of the youngest billionaires in India, enamored with being in the Top 30 CEOs Under the age of 30 around the world, which is a great feat in itself. He is presiding over 100 companies which made me realize that he is an inspiration for many of us.

The Seth family through Anmol Seth spans their business interests in some industries including panache Hotels, Commercial and Residential Properties all over. Anmol’s collection & history of cars include some Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Bentleys & even the most coveted brand Rolls Royce. You can’t just own a Rolls Royce; you get vetted to be worthy of being in 0.01% elite in the world. It is understood he even has his hands on a La Ferrari which itself is over $7 Million alone. Now let’s see what allows them to become the Oligarchs they truly are:

Me: Hello, Anmol after being a Remarkable personality in Entrepreneurship, How are you feeling?

Anmol Seth: Thanks for the Compliments, this is an outcome of my passion, support from family and Cooperation of Coworkers. I am Feeling more Responsible and happy with it.

Me: How you Define entrepreneurship? What Makes successful entrepreneurs?

Anmol Seth: Entrepreneurship can mean lots of different things based on where you’re at. At Sales, Entrepreneurs should be innovating and could have the ability to think outside the box every day and applying it too with all passion.

Me: What Initiate you to Start your own business?

Anmol Seth: “I remember that I was at a car cleaning job that was a commission based job and my Earning paid was Below $10 per hour. My Father motivated me to earn my stripes despite the native business empire. My biggest challenge at the time was to become worthy to established myself to a family of high achievers. If I took it easy, then I was at the same car cleaning job now, working at that low wages laboring all day long.

Me: How did you manage to achieve success in such a short time?

Anmol Seth: The adage, “work smarter, not harder” has become a staple in the way I go about work of any kind. Instead of being robotic in how I approach tasks, I try to be thoughtful and always ask myself if something can be done more efficiently or eliminated. Managing my time isn’t about squeezing as many tasks into my day as possible. It’s about simplifying how I work, doing things faster, and relieving stress. It’s about clearing away space in my life to make time for people and truly hard earned playtime like any other successful person.

I promise you — there are enough hours in a day for everything you’d like to do, but it does take toiling before you get the gist.

Me: What are the lessons that our newbies should learn from your success journey?

Anmol Seth: There was a lot to learn on the way, and there still is. I spent thousands of hours and dollars learning from multi-million dollar mentors and consultants, including shadowing my father from early childhood. Now some of them are even my partners. Today I take multi-million dollar moves that will benefit people all around the world. Three years ago I used to get excited about closing a deal worth a few hundred dollars. Now I work on some multimillion dollar projects and being sought to collaborate or oversight half billions of dollars plus deals every other week.”

Me: How do you measure success for yourself?

Anmol Seth: Personally, it all boils down to happiness, for myself and the people I love. As for business metrics, we judge our success based on innovation, inspiration, and impact. With current stakes out there you are not in business for the money. Money's just about keeping score. We are driven by inspiring our employees and customers, which enables us to constantly build innovative products and transform our marketplace.

Me: Thank you Very Much for the Precious Time

Anmol Seth: You are welcome!

So this is a Short Interview with Popular Face in Entrepreneurship, Anmol Seth, there is much more in a meeting that would be motivating for you.