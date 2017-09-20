A-Sides: Get MORI on Your Radar; See Them Live with Mates of States and Field Mouse Friday

MORI will support Mates of State and Field Mouse this Friday, Sept. 22, at Garcia’s in Port Chester, NY. The Brooklyn-based alt-rock/pop band are currently promoting their single “Contender” (video above), which is an infectious ditty that essentially gives off a hard-rocking, self-high-five vibe. This is the only area appearance for the band until they hit Pianos in NYC on Nov. 10. Why wait. Ya know? You can catch the group (Mori Einsidler, Jake Goldin, Adam Downer, and Steve Ranellone) this week.

What you should know: Beloved alt heroes Mates of State, the celebrated husband/wife tandem of Jason Hammel and Kori Gardner, will headline the triple bill with Philly by way of Westchester County’s Field Mouse. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Don’t stop, get it - get it. Click here for tix.

About A-Sides with Jon Chattman - thisisasides.com

Jon Chattman’s music, culture, and entertainment series typically features celebrities and artists (established or not) from all genres performing a track, and discussing what it means to them. This informal series focuses on the artist making art in a low-threatening, extremely informal (sometime humorous) way. No bells, no whistles — just the music performed in a random, low-key setting followed by an unrehearsed chat. In an industry where everything often gets overblown and over manufactured, Jon strives for a refreshing change. Artists featured on the series include Imagine Dragons, Melissa Etheridge, Yoko Ono, Elle King, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, fun, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Marina and the Diamonds, and Bastille.