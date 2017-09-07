A-Sides with Jon Chattman: Get Wise Old Moon on Your Radar

On Sept. 12, A-Sides will present rising artists Wise Old Moon and Dante Palminteri at Garcia’s in Port Chester, NY. Earlier this year, we did a session with WOM and next month we’ll premiere a sesh with DP (notice I’m abbreviating things), but for now, I want to focus on the former. Because I believe in second chances (except with our POTUS), I wanted to give you a taste of the Hartford, CT band one more time. Check their acoustic cut of “Day Grifter” above, and you’ll see why this roots-rock band are destined for bigger things. Frontman Connor Zane Millican also sports a non-ironic mustache, which is also helpful towards society. I can say more, but I’ll let you listen, and check their website. Let their music lift your spirits, inspire you, and perhaps take a trip on an open road. Oh, and be on the look out for DP (pictured below) soon.