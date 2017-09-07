Jon Chattman, Contributor thisisasides.com host and founder, published author, consultant, proud dad

A-Sides with Jon Chattman: Get Wise Old Moon on Your Radar

09/07/2017 01:55 pm ET

On Sept. 12, A-Sides will present rising artists Wise Old Moon and Dante Palminteri at Garcia’s in Port Chester, NY. Earlier this year, we did a session with WOM and next month we’ll premiere a sesh with DP (notice I’m abbreviating things), but for now, I want to focus on the former. Because I believe in second chances (except with our POTUS), I wanted to give you a taste of the Hartford, CT band one more time. Check their acoustic cut of “Day Grifter” above, and you’ll see why this roots-rock band are destined for bigger things. Frontman Connor Zane Millican also sports a non-ironic mustache, which is also helpful towards society. I can say more, but I’ll let you listen, and check their website. Let their music lift your spirits, inspire you, and perhaps take a trip on an open road. Oh, and be on the look out for DP (pictured below) soon.

About A-Sides with Jon Chattman - thisisasides.com

Jon Chattman’s music, culture, and entertainment series typically features celebrities and artists (established or not) from all genres performing a track, and discussing what it means to them. This informal series focuses on the artist making art in a low-threatening, extremely informal (sometime humorous) way. No bells, no whistles — just the music performed in a random, low-key setting followed by an unrehearsed chat. In an industry where everything often gets overblown and over manufactured, Jon strives for a refreshing change. Artists featured on the series include Imagine Dragons, Melissa Etheridge, Yoko Ono, Elle King, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, fun, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Marina and the Diamonds, and Bastille.

*Jon Chattman’s currently working on a new book entitled Moving Foreword, a pop culture anthology with talent lending forewords to books they make up.

