A-Sides with Jon Chattman: Truth, Justice & American Pinup

Westchester County, NY is a weird animal. There are tons of bands waiting to be discovered (like everywhere else on the planet), established acts who’ve moved here from big cities, and venues that showcase named and novelty artists. Cover bands, by the way, are all the rage in the Hudson Valley and along The Sound. Two venues, which happen to be connected, buck the trend and bring established acts and rising stars together. Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre is a spot where you can see Ringo Starr or Phil Lesh one night, and The Strokes or Queens of the Stone Age the next. Its sister spot Garcia’s - fittingly branded in all Jerry G. regalia, has thrived by bringing jam bands, indie stars, and local acts on its stage. One band that’s a mainstay at the latter is American Pinup. Going a step further, the group is probably the most famous popular in Westchester. Yet, you know how this business goes...

There’s so many great bands you’ve never heard of. Sure, Spotify playlists help. Seeing live music of artists you’ve never heard of just for the hell of it certainly does as well. Some of the best tunes are the ones you don’t even know exist. So here I am, a Westchester resident, wanting you to hear American Pinup. They’ve played renowned festivals like SXSW and the Warped Tour, and regionally for years, and while Westchester is their backyard, it’s time they break out like a pimple on the center of a tween’s nose.

The indie-pop-rock with a hefty dose of punk (Lauren West, Rob Peralta, John Casale, and Tim Robbins) have been a band for a decade. That says a lot when you consider they’re under 30. The band is currently making new music, and fittingly within the offices above “The Cap,” filmed an A-Sides session and interview. Watch on and listen to this band.

What’s coming at Garcia’s - Continuing the theme of supporting live music. On Aug.18, Valence will headline a prog night with Wess Meets West and GEPH. For more details, click here.

About A-Sides with Jon Chattman - thisisasides.com

Jon Chattman’s music, culture, and entertainment series typically features celebrities and artists (established or not) from all genres performing a track, and discussing what it means to them. This informal series focuses on the artist making art in a low-threatening, extremely informal (sometime humorous) way. No bells, no whistles — just the music performed in a random, low-key setting followed by an unrehearsed chat. In an industry where everything often gets overblown and over manufactured, Jon strives for a refreshing change. Artists featured on the series include Imagine Dragons, Melissa Etheridge, Yoko Ono, Elle King, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, fun, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Marina and the Diamonds, and Bastille.