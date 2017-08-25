A sober look at LGBT+ drinking

There are so many reasons why the LGBT+ community could be prone to suffering from alcoholism more than cisgendered, heterosexual people. I’m going to take a look at why the community tends to drink more and how society can start pitching in to offer more support that makes everyone feel welcome.

It doesn't matter if you’re part of the gay scene and binge drink every weekend or you’re a ‘high functioning’ alcoholic who needs a bottle of wine to unwind every evening - alcoholic addiction and abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. It just so happens that LGBT+ people are at a higher risk of turning to drink and it can be difficult to spot.

You’d think that LGBT+ individuals have enough problems on their plate with fighting for human rights all over the world, dealing with rejection from friends and family, as well as the everyday hate crimes that unfortunately still happen in the UK. So why does the LGBT+ community have to deal with the added struggles of alcohol problems?

That’s the thing - the problems I just mentioned could be the cause of alcoholism. Last year, a study conducted at Brown University, USA, found that ‘sexual minority women’ who experienced homophobia generally have more chance of suffering from a mood disorder or anxiety disorder. The study itself suggests ‘these findings indicate a need to consider how homophobia and heteronormative discrimination may contribute to distinct health outcomes for lesbian and bisexual women.’

People may self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, seeing it as an easy way to mask depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses. These issues could arise from a number of different reasons such as being disowned by your family, discrimination and even everyday ‘casual homophobia’ seen on the streets. An individual could have low self esteem as they haven’t fully accepted themselves - this could lead to using alcohol as a confidence booster. There’s also the possibility that LGBT+ people are more likely to fall into drinking problems to fit in with their peers at the weekend.

The National LGB Drug & Alcohol Database published research on lesbian, gay and bisexual people’s alcohol and drug use in England between 2009 and 2011. It revealed that 34% of LGB males and 29% of LGB females binge drink once or twice a week. The paper says this is almost twice the amount of heterosexuals.

Six years ago. That’s the last official data the UK has on alcohol and substance abuse with regards to LGB people - and it doesn’t even include transgender people. As a result, the stigma is a lot bigger for LGBT+ people than it would be for heterosexuals. It can be difficult to talk about problems or even speak out against some of the discrimination we face on a daily basis for fear of persecution. I believe it’s society’s responsibility to ensure that people, regardless of their sexuality or gender, can access help for alcohol and drug abuse.

In fact, that’s what sober coaching specialists are trying to achieve right at this very moment in the UK. The idea is to reach out to communities and take away the stigma of alcohol addiction and abuse. There’s no need for LGBT+ people to feel ashamed when they already face obstacles as it is. Sober coaching does what it says on the tin - the individual is coached through their new sober lifestyle, which is one of the most effective methods of adapting to your new lifestyle after rehab. Sober companionship is where a trained professional accompanies you to events and occasions where you want to avoid alcohol and its potential pitfalls. For example, if you have a work party to attend and you know drinking alcohol can lead you to damaging consequences, a sober companion will discreetly act as a friend or colleague helping you to avoid any alcohol-related disasters throughout the occasion.

It is absolutely vital that we, as a society, create spaces where all minorities feel confident enough to say “I’m not OK and I need help.” As the wider society, it’s our duty to ensure all the under-represented communities, such as ethnic minorities and LGBT+ people, have access to the right support as and when they need it.

Dr Bunmi Aboaba