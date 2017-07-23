A Song for Unsung Duty

The two, a young boy and his mother, stepped carefully behind the long neat row of headstones. They found a shaded bench and paused there, speaking in low tones. After several minutes had passed the boy asked if they could go. His mother said, “Not yet.” The sheriff, she explained, had not had time to reach their home and arrest his father.

Francis “Pete” Peterson tells this poignant story in a memoir he wrote for his daughters in 1992, decades later. But in this telling, as in his other tales, Peterson expresses little emotion. Still his life was filled with as much joy and sadness as anyone’s. Perhaps his ability to wall off dark moments is what helped Peterson survive one of the most horrific of experiences, an unsung but all important duty in the 48th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company during World War II.

If asked, few among us could name more than one or two of the cemeteries where America’s military veterans are buried: Arlington, or Gettysburg, or maybe World War II’s Normandy and World War I’s Meuse-Argonne in France.

Soldiers in these pristine and well-maintained cemeteries were once buried elsewhere, in one of the 350 temporary American military cemeteries dotting the European landscape. They were, at the time of their deaths, the responsibility of the men in Graves Registration. Men who received the dead after battles or scouted the countryside for bodies scattered across fields, hedgerows, and villages.

"Pete" Peterson at Bensheim, a Cemetery he helped Establish

Men like Pete Peterson.

As a platoon leader, Pete Peterson oversaw and took part in constructing the cemeteries, identifying the dead, preparing the dead for burial, and burying them. Later, others exhumed the bodies and transferred them to permanent cemeteries or home to their families for re-burial.

A winter burial. The flags would be removed after the service and used for the next.

In a speech he gave after the war, Peterson described the Company’s mission as: collection, identification, and burial of the dead and disposition of effects and money found on the deceased.

Selecting sites for cemeteries, he explained, was a complex effort involving understanding troop movements, finding sites with good road access but shielded from public view, particularly soldiers going to and from combat, acquiring the site (often without acquiescence of the land owner), and laying out the graves plan for the American dead and, in separate plots, allied soldiers, enemy, and prisoners of war.

The speech, like Pete Peterson’s other tales, is rendered in precise, matter-of-fact language and without mention of the gruesome tasks they performed: hours of examining bodies and body parts in every stage of decomposition, measuring height, estimating weight, making dental charts, taking fingerprints, and recording findings.

The Army, sympathetic to difficulties of Graves Registration duty, approved whiskey and cigarette requisitions without question. And Peterson, who took his responsibility for his men seriously, kept them well supplied.

In Sicily, Peterson crossed paths with General George S. Patton. Once, his unit ran afoul of the General for establishing a cemetery in view of his men. Though another unit had selected the site, Peterson’s unit moved the cemetery. And, on another occasion, when Peterson thought he’d found a reliable source of locally-made cognac for his platoon, he discovered General Patton had claimed the trove. But, Peterson also received a letter of commendation from the General who expressed his appreciation for the “superior and loyal manner in which Peterson performed his duties” and for the condition of the American Cemeteries.

Memorial Day 1945. Soldiers placed flags and wreaths on the markers of their fallen comrades.

In what Peterson referred to later as his “tour,” he followed the troops, sometimes taking detours to see important sites. He traveled across Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, to southern Germany where he stopped at Berchtesgaden, Hitler’s Eagles Nest resort. He continued on to Czechoslovakia, Austria, Lichtenstein, and Switzerland. As he crossed and recrossed borders, Peterson was always prepared to defend his travels as searching for American dead.

Though operating behind the lines, Peterson’s work was not without peril. His unit was subject to tripping mines and live grenades, and often came under fire, taking shelter in empty graves. The most notable incident occurred in Bari, Italy, during the raid dubbed “Little Pearl Harbor” a surprise German bombardment resulting in the loss of over one thousand troops. In the raid, a US ship carrying a secret cargo of mustard gas exploded, releasing the gas. Soldiers and civilians suffered and died from chemical burns—no doubt many of them attended by Graves Registration. Characteristically, Peterson makes no mention of the horrors reported years later.

For his work, and that of his platoon, Peterson received several commendations and was awarded the Legion of Merit, one of America’s highest decorations. The award citation mentions “exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services.” It continues, “He displayed outstanding ability and resourcefulness in investigating the smallest clues, conducting research work through all available records and making personal contact with local civilians for the purpose of recovering bodies of missing US Army Air Forces crews from isolated caves thought out the area. With limited means and extraordinary forethought, Lt. Peterson planned and established with appropriate simplicity a US military cemetery.” The citation also mentions the Bari incident where Peterson “exhibited untiring efforts and remarkable zeal in assisting in the identification of casualties resulting from the enemy air raid…”

Like many other soldiers, when his work was done, Peterson returned home to his wife Mae Beth and picked up where he left off. He worked in a bakery, went back to school, earned a degree in electrical engineering, and had a family—three daughters—for whom he compiled his memoir.